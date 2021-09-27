Game over between Cruzeiro and CSA has a fight between players; team from Alagoas provokes after victory in BH | brazilian series b

Cruzeiro lost the game against CSA, 2-1, this Sunday afternoon, at Independência. At the end of the match, there was a lot of confusion on the field. Players from the Alagoas team were chased by the athletes from Cruzeiro. The Military Police had to use pepper gas and force to contain the situation (check the video above).
The rivalry climate extended to social media. After the victory in Belo Horizonte, the official CSA Twitter posted a message provoking the team from Minas for the incidents at the stadium.
After turmoil in the victory over Cruzeiro, CSA provokes Minas Gerais team: “Descontroladas” — Photo: Twitter/CSA
After the final whistle, defensive midfielder Adriano, from Cruzeiro, and midfielder Cristovam, from CSA, fell out. The raids began with the goal of the comeback of the team from Alagoas, scored by forward Iury Castilho.
Adriano, from Cruzeiro, and Cristovam, from CSA, disagree after the game ends — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF
In the celebration, the players of the Maceió team made a reference, with gestures, to the episode “Fala, Zezé”, starring midfielder Thiago Neves in audio sent to the former president of Raposa, before the departure of Cruzeiro with the CSA, in 2019.
The goals of Cruzeiro 1 x 2 CSA for the 26th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B
The defensive midfielder from Cruzeiro ran towards the opponent, even jumping advertising boards to reach the side. From there, the fight extended, involving other athletes, who went to the locker room of Alagoas.
Midfielder Giovanni, from Cruzeiro, was one of the most exalted. Failing to enter the locker room, the player turned and tried to go through the parking access. He also fell out with the military police who were trying to control the situation.
Midfielder Giovanni is restrained by military police after the game between Cruzeiro and CSA — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF
The CSA players were on the pitch for a long time after the final whistle. The locker room, where the Military Police used pepper gas to control the situation, was unusable.
The Batalhão de Choque was called in the Independência parking lot in an attempt to control the fight. About 30 minutes after the end of the match, tempers were calmed between the two delegations.