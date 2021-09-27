Gasoline price rises for the 8th consecutive week; check new average value

Last Friday (24/09), the price of gasoline rose again at the stations and this represents the 8th consecutive week of price adjustment. Therefore, the value remains above BRL 6.00 and, in some parts of the country, it already exceeds R$7.00.

The data are from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuel – ANP. According to the survey, the average of these values ​​in pumps is BRL 6.092 per liter. In the week prior to which the survey was based, from September 12th to 17th, the average value was R$ 6.076 per liter.

Ethanol also showed an increase according to the survey, with an average of R$4.704 last week and, last Friday, an average of R$4.715.

Impact of the increase in gasoline and ethanol on the lives of Brazilians

These increases end up causing a much higher cost for Brazilians to maintain a vehicle. In addition, the elevation also ends up pulling other service prices on the market. The rise of the dollar and the lowering of the real in relation to the respective currency are factors that increase the value of the fuel. This makes an impact by raising tariffs for energy, food and many other essentials of everyday life.

The accumulated result for the entire year is 30%, according to data disclosed by Ticket Log. Another factor that has contributed to the rise in fuel prices is the value of the oil commodity on the international market. He, in turn, had an increase in demand with the post-pandemic resumptions.

With the rise in the value of a barrel of oil on the international market, petroleum products (gasoline is an example) end up becoming more expensive. In a live, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) even suggested a reduction in ethanol concentration anhydrous in gasoline as a way to lower fuel prices in the market.