Gelatin effect: the problem affecting the new iPad mini 6

Taking advantage of the weekend to enjoy their new iPad mini 6, purchased on Friday (24), many users had an unpleasant surprise: when they turned the small device (which costs around R$ 4.7 thousand) to view it on portrait mode, in horizontal/vertical direction, one side of the screen scrolls at a different rate from the other, which is known as the “gelatin effect”.

In addition to “warping” lines of text to the left side of the screen, the unwanted effect causes the impression that only one side of the display is working when a finger tries to scroll the page. According to MacRumors, several readers reported on the site the occurrence of the problem, with different types of impact on the experience of each one.

Many iPad mini 6 buyers guarantee that they have already detected the defect on the first use, without having read or seen anything about it, while others only managed to notice the “shake” after learning that it was a flaw. There were even those who claimed that they could not see the problem, only noticing something was wrong when they began to feel an inexplicable eye strain.

How is the gelatin effect?

Here is a slow-mo video of scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVE MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left. In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it becomes noticeable. In landscape it goes away entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

Who managed to describe, and demonstrate, for the first time the “gelatin effect” was the editor of The Verge, Dieter Bohn, in a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday (22), on a model being tested by the site. Using a slow motion video, Bohn managed to capture the “jelly roll” which is quite subtle even to be filmed.

So far, Apple still hasn’t responded to several questions, so we can say that this is a hardware problem present in only a certain batch of devices, or a flaw that could be fixed with a software update.

While this is somewhat disappointing, as Apple consumers always have the highest possible expectations for the products, the gelatin effect doesn’t affect the device’s functionality, especially if you use your iPad mini in landscape mode.