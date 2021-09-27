German Elections: Social Democrats Win by Slim Margin, Angela Merkel’s Party Second, Initial Results Find | World

The first results of elections in Germany, released this Monday (27), indicate that the Social Democratic Party (SPD) was the one with the most votes, with 25.7% of the total.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel’s party, was second, with 24.1%, or 1.6 percentage points less than the SPD.

Olaf Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, as of September 27, 2021

Olaf Scholz is the leader of the SPD. He started the campaign in third place.

The SPD had a significant improvement in performance compared to the last elections — four years ago, the party had 5 percentage points less votes.

As a result, he will have more strength to be able to form a majority coalition in Parliament, but who will actually be the prime minister will not be known until after the negotiations.

At the SPD headquarters, people have already started celebrating on Sunday, when the results of the exit polls were released.

Elections in Germany: initial results % of votes from each party Source: Bundeswahlleiter

Scholz told his supporters that the Germans voted for the SPD because they want a change of government.

European Parliament leader David Sassoli congratulated Scholz on a social network. It is the first reaction from a European Union official after the vote.

Angela Merkel’s Party Defeat

The CDU, Merkel’s party, had its worst performance at the polls. In 2017, the CDU had 9 percentage points more votes.

Armin Laschet, the CDU candidate, was favored early in the campaign.

He went to his party headquarters a few hours after the vote ended, and said it was still unclear what the outcome was — Laschet also warned that he would try to negotiate a government even if his party came in second.

The leader of the party that got the most votes is the current economy minister and deputy chancellor of Germany (the SPD is part of the coalition that supports Merkel’s government).

Scholz is a lawyer specializing in labor law, is 63 years old, has been a member of the SPD since 1975 and was first elected to the Bundestag, the German Parliament, in 1998. He was also Minister of Labor and Mayor of Hamburg.

Considered extremely pragmatic, he was once the target of jokes when he was nicknamed “Scholzomat”, a joke with his name and the word “automat”, suggesting that he would be closer to a machine than to a human being.

As no one gained a majority in the German Parliament, in the coming weeks there will be debates between the main German parties to form a government coalition.

New Parliament of Germany How was the distribution of seats after the elections Source: Bundeswahlleiter

Negotiations could go on for months — a new government could only form at Christmas. Until then, Chancellor Angela Merkel will continue to govern the country.

It will probably be a three-party government, something unprecedented in Germany, explains Oliver Stuenkel, professor of International Relations at FGV, to GloboNews.

“It will be a process between four parties, three of them will form a coalition. The Liberals and the Green Party will have a lot of influence, because either of the two big parties (Conservative and Social Democratic) will only be able to govern if they can convince both. it’s easy because liberals have very different views in many areas,” he says.

