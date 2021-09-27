German Elections: Social Democrats Win by Slim Margin, Angela Merkel’s Party Second, Initial Results Find | World

The first results of elections in Germany, released this Monday (27) indicate that the Social Democratic Party (SPD) was the one with the most votes, with 25.7% of the total.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel’s party, came in second, with 24.1% –1.6 percentage points less than the SPD.

Olaf Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, as of September 27, 2021 — Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Olaf Scholz is the leader of the SPD. He started the campaign in third place.

The SPD had a significant improvement in performance compared to the last elections — four years ago, the party had 5 percentage points less votes.

As a result, he will have more strength to be able to form a majority coalition in Parliament, but who will actually be the prime minister will not be known until after the negotiations.

At the SPD headquarters, people have already started celebrating on Sunday, when the results of the exit polls were released.

Elections in Germany: initial results % of votes from each party Source: Bundeswahlleiter

Scholz told his supporters that the Germans voted for the SPD because they want a change of government.

European Parliament leader David Sassoli congratulated Scholz on a social network. It is the first reaction from a European Union official after the vote.

Angela Merkel’s Party Defeat

The CDU, Merkel’s party, had its worst performance at the polls. In 2017, the CDU had 9 percentage points more votes.

Armin Laschet, the CDU candidate, was favored early in the campaign.

He went to his party headquarters a few hours after the vote ended, and said it was still unclear what the outcome was — Laschet also warned that he would try to negotiate a government even if his party came in second.