Germany’s election marks the strengthening of the Greens and sees the far right lose space in Parliament

BERLIN — The general elections in Germany, won by the Social Democratic Party (SPD) but whose outcome remains open, marked the best result of the Greens, according to projections, placing the party as the third force in Parliament. Thus, the acronym should be decisive in negotiations for a new government.

By projections, the Greens received about 14% of the vote, ahead of the liberals of the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP) and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Despite marking an advance in relation to past elections and confirming the role of the environment in the political discussion in Germany, the result was below expectations.

Series of errors: Merkel’s candidate, Armin Laschet makes faux pas by voting in Germany

During much of the campaign, the party rivaled Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and even led polls in the first half of the year, raising the possibility that the leader of the Greens, Annalena Baerbock, would become the new chancellor. But a series of mistakes made over the past few months, especially by Baerbock and his advisers, have dashed hopes of leading a coalition, and the Greens have come to recognize that they would be supporting players for years to come.

“We wanted more. We didn’t achieve this in part because of mistakes made at the beginning of the campaign, mistakes I made,” Baerbock said after the polls closed.

Changes: After ‘sensible’ years of Merkel, Germany and Europe face more volatile weather

Even so, the leader of the Greens, who rejected relinquishing the party’s leadership post because of the mistakes she mentioned in her speech, sees the result as positive, and points to punctual victories, as in Berlin, and to a comfortable position among the younger voters.

“We were elected by many young people in this country. Among them, we are the leading force,” Baerbock declared.

There is yet another crucial point in the result of the Greens this Sunday: according to analysts, the party will be crucial to the formation of a new Cabinet. The most likely hypothesis is the one known as the “traffic light”, with the government headed by the SPD, with the Greens and the FDP as allied parties, in the first three-party coalition since the 1950s.

Own model:Learn how Germany’s mixed district system works

Despite the differences, the FDP has already said it is willing to govern Germany alongside the Greens, whether alongside the SPD or the CDU, in a coalition dubbed Jamaica, but seen as less likely.

— What unites the Greens and the FDP is that the two conducted independent campaigns, the two opposed, from different perspectives, the status quo of the current coalition. [entre SPD e CDU] declared FDP leader Christian Lindner. — That’s why there can’t be more of the same in Germany. Now it’s time for a fresh start.

Know more

To the point Brazilians, Haitians and the US immigration crisis



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Special Selective processes arrive at TikTok





Another highlight of this Sunday’s election was the performance of the AfD. Four years after surprising the German political milieu and consolidating itself as the third force in Parliament, the acronym has lost steam, and will now have the fifth largest bench in the House, with around 11% of the vote. The result is largely due to internal disputes, which divided the acronym and alienated more moderate conservative voters.

In addition, some of its main banners, such as immigration, lost space to issues such as the environment and the new coronavirus pandemic, when the party’s denial stances were criticized by the population.