Giovanne Salles, country singer found dead in a car in Belo Horizonte, released an EP in 2018 and sang suffering | Song

He even released an EP in 2018, entitled “Gs”, with six songs, including “Slave of the past” and “From us two there’s nothing left”.

“Lost half inebriated / Running with the radio on / I’m someone sorry who’s had everything but acted wrongly” are lines sung by Salles in “Slave of the Past”.

On YouTube, the miner had 322 subscribers on the channel and nearly 17,000 views in three clips.

Already on Instagram, he was followed by 500 people and shared videos playing, as well as photos of his young son.

The last post Salles made on Instagram was singing the song “Meu Disfarce”, a hit by the duo Bruno & Marrone, in January of this year.

He wasn’t very active on YouTube either, the three videos available are from 2019.

what is known about death

1 of 1 Giovanne Salles, country singer found dead in Belo Horizonte, had songs of suffering, such as ‘Slave of the Past’ — Photo: Playback/YouTube/Giovannes Salles Giovanne Salles, country singer found dead in Belo Horizonte, had songs of suffering, such as ‘Slave of the Past’ — Photo: Playback/YouTube/Giovannes Salles

The singer was found lifeless in the Jardinópolis neighborhood, in the western region of Belo Horizonte. He was in a car, in the driver’s seat.

According to police, people passing by the scene noticed that Giovanne was apparently not breathing. He had nose and mouth bleeds.

The car he was driving was stopped in the middle of the road, between Avenida Amazonas, one of the main avenues in the capital, and Rua Maria Magdalena Camargos.

According to the soldiers who attended the incident, the instruments used in Geovanne’s presentations were inside the vehicle.

There are indications that the death was caused by an overdose, according to police. Three cocaine pins were inside one of the victim’s shoes.

Relatives came to the scene and said that Giovanne had attended an event hours earlier. None of them could say why the victim was found in that region.