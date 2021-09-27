Gloria Groove as Fergie, judges dancing lambada and Ju Paes cleavage are featured on ‘Show of the Famous’ | Show of the Famous

On the panel of judges, cute and Preta Gil gave their grades and made their evaluations of the performances. This Sunday, the guest to do her analysis of the presentations was Juliana Paes.

In the trio’s first appearance, Fiuk played Amy Winehouse, Gloria Groove played Xanddy, from Harmonia do Samba, and Margareth Menezes paid tribute to Neguinho da Beija-Flor.

Before starting the presentations, Luciano Huck called Juliana Paes to enter the program’s stage. With a devastating look, a long black dress with a super-neckline in the back, the actress paraded and samba.

Juliana Paes samba on stage at ‘Domingão’ — Photo: Globo

“He purposely brought me in. I’m going to sit on a chair that Claudia Raia usually sits on. I had to live up to it and I looked pretty”, justified the actress, referring to the devastating looks that Claudia wears in the seasons of Show dos Famosos.

Check out the details of what happened at the Famous Show!

See Fiuk’s performance as Raul Seixas at the ‘Show dos Famousos’

“I was hooked on the tips. There’s a little section where he goes up the falsetto, I studied it. Since it is a game mixed with competition, we have to give it a mix, a balanced one”, said Fiuk.

“We have little reference to Raul, few videos. I loved your work, you came very close to understanding. You were uncomfortable with the first part of the guitar, when you took it off, you were more at ease”, observed Boninho.

2 of 4 Fiuk pays tribute to Raul Seixas at the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo Fiuk pays tribute to Raul Seixas at the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo

🏅 See Fiuk’s notes

Black Gil: 9.9

Nice: 9.8

Juliana Country: 10

Audience: 9.8

MARGARETH MENEZES AS LOALWA BRAZ

See the performance of Margareth Menezes as Loalwa Braz at the ‘Show dos Famosos’

“Learning, what I know about lambada is the spontaneous thing from Bahia. I came to interpret the symbol of lambada”, said Margareth.

“My dream was to have that LP and I pissed off my mom to do a lambada skirt. Everyone saw Margareth’s lives in the pandemic, you have a softer way and the challenge was this shoulder bump thing and you gave a lot. Singing the ‘a’ is very difficult, it’s open. You are the empress of Bahian music”, praised Ju.

3 of 4 Loalwa Braz was chosen by Margareth Menezes as the honoree of the night at the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo Loalwa Braz was chosen by Margareth Menezes as the honoree of the night at the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo

Boninho revealed on the show that he knows how to rock in lambada. Globo’s gender director has already posted a video on social media with his wife Ana Furtado dancing to the rhythm.

“It’s malleolence and materialized swing”, praised Huck.

“I studied, I rehearsed lamb. There was no conversation, I had to go out for the lambada. Before marrying Ana I already danced lambada, with Ana I had to learn to dance even more”, said the director.

Boninho made a challenge to Preta Gil and Juliana Paes: dancing lambada during the break of the program and it didn’t happen! Look that!

🏅 See Margareth’s notes

Black Gil: 10

Nice: 9.8

Juliana Country: 10

Audience: 9.9

GLORIA GROOVE AS FERGIE

See Gloria Groove’s performance as Fergie at the ‘Show of the Famous’

“When we have a very close reference to ourselves, it’s easier to get confused along the way. My challenge was to understand where Fergie lives, where Gloria lives, I confess that that was in my head during the presentation”, said Gloria.

“Pure entertainment! I didn’t see Gloria. You’re a pop diva and you were honoring another pop diva, but it didn’t imprint Gloria, it imprinted Fergie. You have one of the most beautiful voices in Brazil, you had to minimize your performance, you held back, you did something sweeter for her”, evaluated Preta.

4 of 4 Gloria Groove became Fergie at ‘Show of the Famous’ — Photo: Globo Gloria Groove became Fergie at the ‘Show of the Famous’ — Photo: Globo

🏅 See Gloria’s notes

Black Gil: 10

Nice: 9.9

Juliana Country: 10

Audience: 9.9

Result of Group A (1st and 2nd round)

Fiuk, Margareth Menezes and Gloria Grove receive grades from the public

Gloria Groove: 79.4

Margareth Menezes: 79.2

Fiuk: 79.1