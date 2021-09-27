Goalless with Carille, Santos drops in the table and already sees the Z4 as a reality – 27/09/2021

Today at Vasco, Fernando Diniz led Santos throughout the first round of Brasileirão. The 22 points added in the first 19 rounds did not please the board, which opted for his departure after the 2-1 defeat by Cuiabá. However, since the coach left Alvinegro Praiano — and that Fábio Carille arrived — the situation has only gotten worse towards Vila Belmiro.

The goal scored by Gabriel Pirani, on the last 4th, over the Mato Grosso team was also the last time the fans celebrated something. Since then, Peixe hasn’t swung the opponents’ nets anymore. Under Carille’s command, there are already four blank matches (three performances in the Brazilian Nationals and one in the Copa do Brasil).

After two draws by 0-0 at the Brazilian Nationals, against Bahia and Ceará, the team lost to Juventude 3-0, yesterday (26), away from home. The stumble in the 22nd round further exposed the fasting of players who play in the most acute part of the team.

“I worked a lot on the offensive issue, something I didn’t have time to do in the first three games. The result was good in terms of reaching and finishing. In the first half, Léo headed, Jean and Marinho’s submissions and even more in the second half “, evaluated the commander after the defeat in Caxias do Sul (RS).

In this last exhibition, the coach innovated at the front: he left aside the formation with three strikers, adopted at the club for years, to keep the three defenders and reinforce the midfield with Jean Mota and Sanchéz. On the field, a team that even created, but continued without taking too much danger.

“What caught our attention in the Ceará game was that we arrived a few times, but few players in the area. We arrived with more today. [ontem], that was the idea. It worked really well in the first half. The creation is something I hadn’t been able to work on in the other games and I take full responsibility. I can’t see creation without offensive part to finish plays. It’s to keep working. The response was good, but it lacked luck and whimsy to score the goals,” he pointed out.

The goal drought also made the team fall in the table. Before the 20th round, Alvinegro occupied the 14th place and was four points away from América-MG, which was the 17th and opened the relegation zone. Now, the team is in 16th, with only one point more than Bahia, which opens the sticking. To make matters worse, Grêmio, which is in 18th, still has two games to play and, if they win at least one of these, Santos will play for the dreaded Z4.

If the new problems frighten fans, an old ghost has also made a comeback: goals in aerial balls have been frightening since before the pandemic. Juventude’s first two goals remind us that Jesualdo Ferreira, Cuca, Ariel Holan trained and failed to heal the most vulnerable point in the Santos defense.

The flaws, both in positioning and in time, persist since Lucas Veríssimo and Luan Peres were the absolute starters of the team. Several athletes, such as Kaiky, Boza, Velázques, Luiz Felipe and Wagner Leonardo, have passed through the sector in these two years and the flaws at the top persist.

“Of the four goals we conceded, three were set pieces, a problem I’ve seen and we’ve worked hard. When I arrived, I was very concerned about the aerial ball and I’ve already worked a lot on this issue. Unfortunately, the goals happened. It also goes through a bit of deconcentration and awareness of what will happen in the bid. Let’s keep working, because a set piece decides the game and, today, it was decisive,” said Carille after the last setback.

The series without triumphs extends the bad phase: there are already eight rounds of the Brazilian Nationals without leaving the field with three points. The last victory came against Chapecoense, away from home, 1-0, in August 1st. For this reason, the coach preaches maximum caution so as not to further harm the psychological side of the cast.

“The numbers are quite annoying, especially the psychological issue of the group. We will have to be very smart to know how to charge players, because they are already under pressure,” he added.

To try to give a little peace and confidence to the group, Carille will have, for the second time in a row, a full week of work. The pressure for a good result against Fluminense, at home, will be huge. The duel, from the 23rd round of the Brasileirão, is scheduled for Sunday (3), at 18:15.