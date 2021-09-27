Google, 23: 10 Things You Might Not Know About Search Engine | Technology

Completing 23 years of existence in 2021, technology giant Google’s search engine — its main service — processes, on average, more than 63,000 searches per second in more than 150 languages, according to the website Search Engine Land. It is estimated that 9 out of 10 internet searches are done through Google.

In the process of becoming the world’s leading search engine, it has also established itself as a business model, a collector of personal information and an ad platform, which holds around 30% of the online advertising market.

Every time you do a search, Google finds out a little more about your preferences and habits — but how much do you know about Google?

Here are some facts that might surprise you:

The name Google is nothing more than the incorrect spelling of the mathematical term “googol” — the number 1 followed by 100 zeros.

There are many unconfirmed stories about how, in the company’s early days, an engineer or a student would have misspelled the word.

The error ended up being used a lot and became the name of the new tool.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin originally called the search engine the backrub, the English word for “back massage”.

But that had nothing to do with the actual massage. It was a reference to the system of finding and ranking pages based on the links other sites made to them.

Google engineers and designers like to program pranks on some searches.

Type, for example, the English word askew, which means crooked or tilted.

Or enter the player name Pelé and see what happens below with the links to the next pages of results.

Notice something different on the page?

4. Goats for cutting grass

Google says one of the most “sustainable” initiatives it supports is trading lawn mowers for goats.

The lawns at Googleplex, the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., need to be mowed regularly. So, every now and then it is possible to see a group of about 200 goats feeding in the complex.

5. A growing business

In addition to Gmail, Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Chrome and others, Google has been acquiring, on average, one company a week since 2010.

You may not know it, but companies like Android, YouTube, Waze and AdSense are owned by Google, as are dozens of others.

YouTube, by the way, was acquired in 2006 for about US$1.65 billion (R$9 billion in today’s values). Currently, the video platform makes about US$20 billion (R$107 billion) a year.

The first Google Doodle was created to be an auto-reply to an “out of work” email on August 30, 1998. In it, the iconic figure of the American counterculture festival Burning Man appeared behind the second “o”. in the company logo.

Page and Brin went to the festival in the US state of Nevada and wanted to warn users of the service that they would not be available to solve technical problems.

Since then, Doodles have become increasingly sophisticated — some are even games — and have become a searcher tradition. They celebrate significant days or personalities from different countries with specially commissioned illustrations.

Among the most memorable doodles are the discovery of water on the moon and John Lennon’s 70th birthday — the first video doodle of all time.

The company even created a special page where all old doodles are stored.

7. A missed opportunity

In 1999, Page and Brin tried to sell Google for just $1 million, but there were no interested buyers. Even when they reduced the price.

Now, the company that controls Google’s search engine and the company’s other products has surpassed the $1 trillion (R$5.3 trillion) mark in market value, according to Forbes magazine. The Google brand, according to the publication, is the second most valuable in the world (US$ 207.5 billion, or R$ 1.1 billion).

Page and Brin are among the 10 richest people in the world, with fortunes estimated by Forbes at US$91.5 billion (R$488 billion) and US$89 billion (R$475 billion) respectively.

The search platform operates worldwide in over 150 languages, answering trillions of search queries per year.

“Do not be mean” is one of the company’s original — and most famous — mottos.

If they stick to this motto, it’s something that divides the opinions of researchers, critics and users.

Authorities around the world, including Europe, the US and China, have tried for years to limit the power of the big tech companies that have become dominant in the age of internet capitalism.

Among the criticisms of these companies are accusations of monopoly practice, unfavorable treatment of competitive products on their platforms, abusive use of customer data and acquisition of all small companies with the potential to threaten their hegemony. Google denies the charges.

It is possible that in the future large companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft will be forced to divide their businesses and reduce their size to comply with antitrust laws around the world.

9. Food matters — a lot

According to Forbes magazine, company co-founder Sergey Brin decided early on that no Google office should be more than 200 feet away from any kind of food.

It is said that in Google’s early days, the employees’ favorite snack was Swedish Fish or “Swedish fish”, gummy candies in the shape of a fish.

Nowadays, the “googlers”, as the company’s employees are called, have access to refrigerators and gourmet kitchens with snacks and beverages of various types.

At Google, employees, including the “nooglers” (newcomers to the company) can take their dogs to work.

Provided, of course, that they are trained to be in offices — and don’t do their jobs inside buildings, for example.

Google’s search index is now about 100 times larger than it was in 1999. And it updates 10,000 times faster than it was then.

A single search performed on the finder uses the same processing power that was needed to send Apollo 11 astronauts to the Moon.

And 15% of searches performed daily have never been performed before.

The company’s founders are also very fond of Lego plastic toys. So much so that Google’s first server — a set of 10 drives — was placed inside a drive made of Lego.

