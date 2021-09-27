GPS of missing businessman’s cell phone indicates passage through Santa Cruz and Paciencia

RIO — Disappeared since last Friday, businessman Alberto César Romano Júnior, 33 years old, would have passed through West Zone neighborhoods such as Cosmos, Paciencia and Santa Cruz. That’s what his cell phone locator indicates, according to family information. In addition, the businessman’s car, a gray Honda Civic, was found on Santa Eugenia Road, in Santa Cruz, this Sunday afternoon. The case was registered with the 42nd DP (Recreio dos Bandeirantes) and forwarded to the Police Station for the Discovery of Whereabouts (DDPA), which will continue with the investigations.

Romano Júnior disappeared after going to the Barra World mall, in Barra da Tijuca, to get a haircut. According to the boy’s mother-in-law, sales representative Regina Menezes, 53, he lives in the neighborhood and had the habit of getting his hair cut there every Friday. He was seen on security cameras leaving the mall in his own car, but relatives and friends could no longer reach him.

– When my daughter missed him, she called and he did not answer. Around 8 pm, he saw it and didn’t answer, and then the phone kept giving voice mail. The next morning, friends called my daughter to see if she had news. Everyone started to get worried, and the phone went to voicemail,” said the mother-in-law.

Alberto César Romano Júnior is 33 years old and disappeared after leaving Barra World last Friday, the 24th Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Teams from the 42nd DP were at the location where the car was found, but Romano Júnior was not located next to the vehicle. On social networks, the family looks for information that can help find you.

The boy’s fiancée, Nathalia Moreira, asked for help with news about the businessman’s whereabouts. In a publication, she reinforces that the last location would have taken place in Santa Cruz, around 7:30 pm on Friday. On the same social network, she has already posted several photos beside her fiance with declarations of love. “I’m the happiest woman in the world to share my life with you! Thank you for bringing out the best in me. I love you beyond the things of this world,” she said on her Instagram profile.

Nathalia and Romano Júnior in a photo posted on social networks Photo: Reproduction

In another publication that went viral on the web, Romano Júnior’s mother-in-law asks for “mercy” to find her son-in-law. The businessman’s family fears a kidnapping. “He is very dear to everyone, raised in Realengo. He disappeared on Friday, we are afraid he has been kidnapped. After that we followed the cell phone tracker and the street cameras where his car passed. He went in the direction from the tunnel to Campo Grande. These locations that we know after the GPS were found by the police.