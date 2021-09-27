Gretchen shows house with fish pond and meme picture frame

Have you ever imagined a fish pond in a living room? Singer Gretchen, 62, not only imagined, but did.

During the participation in “É de Casa” yesterday, the artist and her husband, the musician Esdras de Souza, participated in the painting where they were supposed to talk about their favorite corner of the house. Gretchen chose the living room and apologized.

“Hi guys, I’m going to show you the corner that is our favorite. Where we chat, reflect on the things of the day”, began the singer.

Inside our room, there is a small lake. We have stones, we have holistic images that we like, there’s this little corner all lit up in green”.

Gretchen shows fish pond in living room Image: Playback/Globoplay

She then continues showing the house and shows a picture frame, made with several memes that became popular on social networks.

Gretchen shows meme frame Image: Playback/Globoplay

“The things we like the most here are my meme frame, my book and the image of a saxophonist, because my husband is a saxophonist.”

Gretchen also showed the dining room, with a door leading to the garden.

The program board also spoke of the home of famous people such as Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kanye West.