Guedes says plan for the next 10 years is to privatize Petrobras and BB | Brazil

the minister of Economy , Paulo Guedes , said that the government’s economic plan is clear and, for the next ten years, it foresees the continuity of the privatization of state-owned companies , including Petrobras and Bank of Brazil ( BB ).

“What is the plan for the next 10 years? Continue with privatizations. Petrobras, BB, everybody joining the queue; and this being transformed into social dividends”, he said at an event organized by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Brasil.

The idea, he said, is to transform the Brazilian State, controlling expenses, attracting private investments, accelerating privatization and reinforcing the social program.



“Did we fail with privatizations? We are not moving at the pace we would like, but we have privatized R$240 billion in 2 and a half years”, he said, adding that so far the operations have involved subsidiaries, but that “large companies”, such as Correios, are now coming in. He again said that the policy is responsible for timing the agenda.

The plan is clear and whoever “has a good general balance background understood everything,” he said. “The less you know, the more you criticize and the less you recognize what is being done,” he said. He repeated that “we are in need of more respect for each other”.

Guedes once again defended the need to expand the social program due to the consequences of the pandemic. “We are going to go from 14 million to 17 million families in the reformulated Bolsa Família”, he said. He added that the inclusion of “invisibles” remains an issue and again criticized the non-approval of Provisional Measure 1045. “We were unable to include them with the obsolete labor legislation.”

About the administrative reform, he said that “it is not the most powerful”, but it is what was politically possible.

Guedes said that Mercosur will be modernized and whoever is bothered “let him leave”. He was referring to Argentina’s resistance to measures defended by Brazil, such as the reduction of the Common External Tariff (TEC).

“We are not going to leave Mercosur, but we will not accept Mercosur as an ideology tool”, he said.

The minister once again said that Brazil’s proposal is to reduce the CET by 10% this year and by another 10% by the end of next year if reforms such as the tax one are advanced. Paraguay and Uruguay support the changes, he added.

According to Guedes, Brazil, which currently holds the presidency pro tempore of the bloc, will remain firm in its position, while Argentina seems to be firm in its own. The neighboring country, he added, can join the changes whenever it prefers, but cannot prevent the bloc from advancing. “We are now in dispute with Argentina within Mercosur.”

He recalled that this year the government reduced the Import Tax on capital goods (BK) and IT and telecommunications (BIT) by 10%, but that was “little”. “I would like to make 20%, 30%, but here comes my respect for the Brazilian industry.”

Guedes stated that the idea is to make a gradual, safe, but irreversible opening. “We’re going to open up,” he said, adding that the time to move this process forward is now. Inflation is rising and increasing supply availability is good, he said. He also cited that the government reduced by 40% the use of anti-dumping tools as trade defense. “The practices were abusive.”

In his speech, the minister also stated that the green growth plan will be launched, which will be “a change in the perception of our policies abroad”. “We are going to show that Brazil will spend around US$ 2.5 billion on infrastructure for a green economy”, he said, adding that the government wants the country to be a “green and digital power”.

The minister once again admitted that there is illegal deforestation, but added that “all this happened with much more intensity in other countries in past times.”