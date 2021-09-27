Gustavo Bardim becomes the winner

The final of “The Voice Kids” was marked by the small finalists letting out their loud voices and touching the judges and the public. Six voices faced each other, but the victory was in the hands of Gustavo Bardim of Michel Teló’s team.

At just 11 years old, Gustavo was born in Guaramirim, Santa Catarina, and couldn’t hold back his tears at the time of the big decision. “This trophy is for all children. Just gratitude,” he celebrated. For the first time in the “kids” version of the show, this is Michel Teló’s sixth victory on “The Voice”, including another five titles in the original reality show.

In the first phase of the dispute, two voices from each team faced each other by public vote to advance to the top 3 of the game. Izabelly Ribeiro and Ruany Keveny battled for Team Gaby, Helloysa do Pandeiro and Isabelly Sampaio competed for Team Brown, and Gustavo Bardim and Maria Victória faced off for Team Teló.

Izabelly Ribeiro, Helloysa do Pandeiro and Gustavo Bardim were chosen to reach the grand final. Each of the little ones prepared a solo performance to say goodbye to the program.

Gustavo sang “Como É Grande O Meu Amor por Você” by Roberto Carlos, Helloysa bet on “De Volta pro Aconchego” by Dominguinhos and Izabelly got “Maria, Maria” by Milton Nascimento.

“We’ve seen rival teams rooting for each other, I haven’t seen that in other seasons. I think the pandemic made us understand that the presence of God that is in all of us makes us all equal. You make us believe in that”, celebrated Gaby at the end of program.