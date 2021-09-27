Gustavo Bardim, from the Teló team, is the champion of the sixth season of ‘The Voice Kids’ | Television



Rio – The 2021 edition of “The Voice Kids” came to an end this Sunday and consecrated Gustavo Bardim, from Michel Teló’s team, as champion. Helloysa do Pandeiro, from Carlinhos Brown’s team, and Izabelle Ribeiro, from Gaby Amarantos’ team also competed in the final of the sixth season of the reality musical.

The 11-year-old singer, born in Guaramirim, Santa Catarina, won 65.38% of the votes, taking home a prize worth R$ 250,000 and a contract with Universal Music record label, in addition to the trophy from competition. In the grand finale, he chose songs by the Beatles and Roberto Carlos to sing.

On the last day of competition, six participants performed in two rounds. Helloysa do Pandeiro and Isabelly Sampaio, for the Brown team; Ruany Keveny and Izabelle Ribeiro, for the Gaby team; and Gustavo Bardim and Maria Victória, for Time Teló. Helloysa, Izabelle and Gustavo got the better of it and advanced to the final, which was won by the only guy to make the big decision.

“I would like to thank you, Márcio, Talita, Michel, who I admire so much as a singer, artist and as a person. I also want to thank Gaby Brown, you guys are amazing. It was a great pleasure to be able to sing here. And this trophy is not just mine, it belongs to all the children, Maria Victoria, who was here competing with me, from all the teams. Thank you, just gratitude,” he celebrated.

In the blind auditions, Gustavo conquered Teló by interpreting ‘Vida Vazia’. Throughout the program, he showed talent by singing classics from the country and international pop, which made him be compared to British singer Ed Sheeran.

“Gustavo is a boy with a sparkle in his eyes, a charisma, in addition to singing a lot, he has a lot of technique. He is an extremely dedicated guy, focused on his career since he was very young. He has something that many artists are looking for, which is a charming smile. He shows something special, he has a good soul!”, Michel Teló, who after being the champion coach for five times at ‘The Voice Brasil’, leaves ‘The Voice Kids’ with another title to his credit, and now it’s hex!

The little one spoke how he felt when they announced his name as the winner of “The Voice Kids”. It was a really good feeling, because when I came here, to step onto the final stage. I’m very happy with everything that’s happening to me, with everything that’s happened, for all the friends I’ve made. But I wasn’t expecting to be champion, really. When Márcio spoke my name, I was very moved. It was very good,” he said, who also spoke about the guidance he received from Michel Teló for the final.

“To always remain firm, for regardless of the result, we continue in music, dedicate ourselves a lot, because nothing is easy, and always try. And it’s not that a no can make us give up. And I wanted to tell everyone my friends to continue, believe, no matter how many no, one hour it will happen,” he revealed.