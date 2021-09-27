Halo Infinite: technical comparison shows great performance on all console versions

Game is in the second phase of testing and has been reviewed on all Xbox

As we had already reported here on Adrenaline, September would bring two more previews of the multiplayer mode of Infinite Halo for selected users, well, the tests have not only started but we have already had a graphical analysis done by the YouTube channel. ElBit Analyst which is known for conducting tests comparing versions of the same game for different platforms and pointing out the main technical points.

Check out the comparative test performed on the channel below, comparing the versions of Xbox one, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X:

O Xbox one reached 30 FPS in tests in dynamic resolution of 1080p. O Xbox One X received one performance mode allowing the game to run on Dynamic 1440p reaching 60 FPS, for those who prefer the quality mode, the game runs on 30 FPS in dynamic 4K.

O Xbox Series S only had the quality mode in this second phase of testing, running on 1080p at 60 FPS, already the Xbox Series X offered the performance mode with dynamic 1440p and 120 FPS it’s the quality mode with dynamic 4K and 60 FPS.



Some important points were raised by the channel that carried out the analysis, one of the most important for first-person shooters is the stability in the frame rate, it was reported an improvement on all platforms compared to the first tests of the multiplayer mode.

As we can see in the video, the shadows in the quality mode of the Xbox One X and Xbox Series X are better, in addition to having less aliasing and greater definition in objects at a distance, although the textures are working very well in all analyzed versions, even with the superiority of the versions “X”.

Users who play on any of the Xbox Series will have a load time six times faster than gamers on past generation consoles, but nothing that hinders the experience during the matches.



Even with much praise for all versions, it was reported that there are still some UI bugs but these should be fixed by release, Halo Infinite will be released on December 8th and its multiplayer mode will be free.

What did you think of the comparison? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Via: ElAnalistaDeBits