High number of race cancellations causes Uber to ban drivers

Excessive cancellations. according to Uber, represents abuse of the resource and configure misuse of the platform

Excessive cancellations caused Uber to ban about 1,600 drivers from the platform. The company spoke after Amasp (Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo) declared that more than 15 thousand members had been excluded.

According to the platform’s note, this represents 0.16% of the approximately 1 million registered drivers. Amasp claimed that a message from the transport application to the excluded informed that there was a large number of cancellations, which configures a misuse of the platform, and, therefore, the accounts would have been disabled.

The note from Uber states that “excessive cancellations or for fraud purposes represent an abuse of the resource and constitute misuse of the platform, as they hinder its operation and intentionally impair the experience of other users and drivers.”

“The abuse of canceling trips has nothing to do with the partner driver’s freedom to refuse requests. At Uber, the driver is completely free to decide which travel requests to accept and which to refuse. The connection between partner and user – when name, model and license plate are shared and the user receives confirmation that the driver is on his way – only occurs after the driver has checked the request information (time, distance, destination, etc.). ) and decided to accept the trip”, concludes the note.

At the beginning of the month, Uber announced the readjustment in the gain of drivers, in view of the constant increase in fuel prices. The company guaranteed that the readjustment will not affect the price of the race for the user.

“With the constant increase in fuel, Uber has intensified its efforts to help partner drivers reduce their costs,” said the company.