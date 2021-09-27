Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for September 27, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The mandala is a representation of the birth chart



ARIES



Beware of arguments. Be open to talk and learn, cultivate good communication with good exchanges. No rush or demands. Heaven asks for more care with imbalances in relationships. Thankfully, Mars aligns with Saturn to favor maturity, patience and strategic initiatives. Take the opportunity to align interests with partners and collaborations. Learning is putting yourself in the other’s shoes, finding good solutions for both parties in a negotiation.



BULL



Week of waning moon, avoid new investments. Prefer to finish what was already in progress. Good contacts can help you get things done, but avoid charging too much. It is important to contain excesses, better research before making investments. Also try to reflect better before closing deals. Take time to ponder, research, renegotiate, rethink old ideas and old concepts. Calmness and emotional balance help you avoid prejudice or misunderstanding.



TWINS



Try to slow down and mature ideas, improve your communication. Retrograde Mercury calls for more attention and care when communicating and negotiating. There is a possibility of misunderstandings. Beware of the tendency to want to impose ideas and opinions, you may find that you are not the owner of the truth. Also avoid talking about something you don’t know. It is not a good time for big investments, contracts and agreements, as the tendency to rethink opinions and ideas grows.



CANCER



Preference goes to what is safer, simpler and more intimate. Beware of excessive shortages. Be open to research, dialogue, ask questions, ask questions with flexibility, as changes of mind are also on the agenda. During the week of the waning moon, it’s good to take time to be alone and listen to your inner voice. Delays, failures, mistakes and misunderstandings serve to teach something and highlight what is precarious. With care, attention and effort you can correct errors and clarify doubts.

LION



It’s time to rethink issues, review, review, analyze, reflect… and change your mind if necessary. Try to cultivate positive thinking, integrity, competence and truth in communication. Use the word for constructive purposes, in this way it transmutes negativities. A professional attitude can count in your favor. Better to postpone signing contracts, as the tendency to think differently grows later. With the Sun in Libra, try to cultivate harmony and balance at home, in relationships or in feelings.



VIRGIN

Learning is to ponder, to avoid haste, energy depletion and hasty actions. Continue to invest in balance in your relationships and negotiations. It’s good to leave the charges and more complicated matters aside. It’s worth meditating, taking a deep breath to rest your mind and connect with your heart. It is important to avoid the rush so that there are no mistakes, rethink and improve as much as possible. Try to set aside moments to reflect, review goals and strategies. The “time” factor is important for you to gain clarity.



LB



It’s time to transform, revitalize, restore, rebuild, overcome old limitations to grow. Invest in willpower, the will to heal, transform and improve life. Extra care must be taken when touching on sensitive subjects. It is time to rethink, revise and exercise responsibility in communication. Don’t be afraid to change your mind, don’t get attached and don’t try to prolong what is being eliminated. Getting rid of excess baggage can bring more lightness, relief and peace.



SCORPION

Provide for activities of a more introspective nature, it is important to respect your limits and those of others as well, without control or disputes. Pay attention when dealing with important matters, so that nothing goes unnoticed. One must be careful with words spoken thoughtlessly. Misinterpretations are at stake, which can lead to unnecessary confusion. You can take steps to transform yourself. Be open to listening to what others have to say and change your mind if necessary.



SAGITTARIUS



Cleanings, insights and completions are on the agenda. Poor communication can get in the way of things. Try to reserve moments to be alone and save yourself, rest more, take care of your health with a balanced diet. Beware of exaggerated expectations, don’t expect others to do exactly what you want. Shopping or spending money on the money that will come in the future can fail and open a hole in your budget. Take the opportunity to promote restructuring and good financial planning.



CAPRICORN



Be open to change your mind, it is also important that you know how to adapt to circumstances. The most important information must be reviewed and revised. Try to buy time to conclude agreements and negotiations. Don’t even try to argue and impose your points of view, the climate is not right for that. Too much responsibility can drain your energy. Take the opportunity to allow yourself to rest and leisure activities, preferably in contact with nature. The harmony of Sun and Saturn helps you set priorities.



AQUARIUM



It’s good to slow down to relax your mind. What is not satisfactory can jump out to be corrected. Avoid trying to solve too many things at once or having serious and stressful conversations. This avoids unnecessary confusion and misunderstandings. Take advantage of that week to cultivate emotional harmony with more withdrawal and introspection. Good time to improve what is possible, make adjustments, investigate the veracity of facts, review texts, review old concepts.



FISHES



You win if you avoid disputes, if you know how to protect yourself and let life flow with more lightness and flexibility. Take the opportunity to relax, cultivate moments of introspection. Consult diverse opinions, be open to listen and learn, prepared for changes of opinion, unforeseen events, contradictory information and last minute decisions. The clearer and more loving you communicate, the better. Prefer to be grateful for what you have already achieved, while reflecting on what can be improved.