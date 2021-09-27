House where family and bricklayer were shot dawns graffiti on the coast of SP: ‘Força’ | Santos and Region

The family home that was shot by robbers during a robbery in Itanhaém, on the coast of São Paulo, woke up with graffiti this Sunday (26). In the residence were the mother and her two teenage daughters, in addition to a bricklayer who provided services in the property. All were shot in the head region, according to the PM. The 17-year-old girl and the bricklayer could not resist and died. The mother and youngest daughter are still hospitalized.

Mother of a dead girl begged for help so that her daughters were saved from massacre in SP

Video shows a duo going to the residence to commit a robbery that resulted in the death of a bricklayer and a teenager

The graffiti made on the property where the victims were had words wishing the family strength, justice and peace. “Divine justice will not fail” says one of the writings on the gate of the house. On the doorstep, another graffiti says “family strength”, where flowers were also left with a bow and a letter.

2 out of 5 One of the graffiti wished the victim’s robbery family strength; bricklayer who worked on the property was also shot and died — Photo: Personal archive One of the graffiti wished the robbery victim family strength; bricklayer who worked on the property was also shot and died — Photo: Personal archive

The robbery took place around 19:00 this Friday (24) in the Suarão neighborhood. In addition to stealing the family’s car, the suspects also took several belongings from the residence and shot the victims. Three of the victims are from the same family, the mother, 41, and her two teenage daughters, aged 17 and 12. The fourth victim was a 44-year-old bricklayer who performed services at the site.

The bricklayer, identified as Geosaldo Cesário Monteiro, died shortly after being wounded by a firearm. The 17-year-old teenager, identified as Isabelle Amaral Costa, also died in hospital this Saturday morning (25). Until the last update of this article, the mother and youngest daughter were still hospitalized.

3 out of 5 Letter and flowers were also left at the door of a family victim of robbery in Itanhaém, SP — Photo: Personal archive Letter and flowers were also left at the door of a family victim of robbery in Itanhaém, SP — Photo: Personal archive

4 out of 5 House where family and mason were shot at dawn graffiti in Itanhaém, SP — Photo: Personal archive House where family and mason were shot at dawn graffiti in Itanhaém, SP — Photo: Personal archive

The Military Police detained two women, aged 20 and 26, two men, aged 22 and 27, and apprehended a teenager, aged 16, suspected of being involved in the crime. The PM located two of these suspects in an inn, in the Ivoty neighborhood. In the bedroom, in addition to the teenager, was found the man, 22, who confessed to being the author of the shots.

According to the Civil Police, the weapon used in the crime – a 38 caliber revolver – was seized from them, as well as the key to a car they had previously taken. The pair also reported the location of the victims’ car, where the rest of the group was, who confessed that they aided in the escape. It was also verified that the author of the shooting was wanted by the Justice of Campinas.

According to the Department of Public Security (SSP), the case was registered as robbery, an offense for the same crime, attempted theft, capture of wanted, seizure of a teenager and corruption of a minor in the city’s permanent duty and forwarded to the 3rd DP .

5 out of 5 Four people are shot at a residence in the Suarão neighborhood in Itanhaém, SP — Photo: Luciana Moledas/g1 Four people are shot in a residence in the Suarão neighborhood in Itanhaém, SP — Photo: Luciana Moledas/g1