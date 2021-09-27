how much does a panel cost? Electricity bill still coming?

The electricity bill continues to rise, and the water crisis has already led to the creation of a new tariff flag, which increases the bill by R$14 for every 100 kWh consumed. Without many options, Brazilians have to save energy to try to save some money in their pockets.

But, at the same time that the sky brought the bad news of the lack of water, it also provides the generation of solar energy, considered clean, that is, it does not consume natural resources in its production.

In several cities, housing projects created by the government already have solar panels, mainly to heat shower water, one of the great villains of consumption, especially on cold days.

The installed capacity of renewable energy sources, especially solar energy, has grown more than 240% in the last five years, according to data from Irena (International Renewable Energy Agency).

“We had a very important leap in this sector in recent years, and I believe that growth will continue. People have begun to understand that producing energy at home can be expensive at first, but valuable in the long term”, says electrical engineer Francis Polo, CEO of Polo Engenharia, from Araçatuba (SP).

In fact, installing the panels requires a high initial investment, which not everyone can afford. See below the average prices and ask other questions about the subject.

Project wants to charge for the use of wires

A bill approved in the Chamber of Deputies, which is in the queue for analysis in the Senate, establishes the charging of a fee for those who have a solar panel, because these consumers use the concessionaires’ wire network.

Today, concessionaires charge an amount that can vary from 5% to 10% of the total bill for maintenance of conventional infrastructure (poles, wires, connections to houses etc). But this charge does not include the use of wires.

The Nelson Electric Power Specialist koek explains that when a person produces energy, what “left over” is not lost.

“The surplus of this energy goes to the electric utility grid, and the consumer earns credits, which can be used in up to 60 months, on average”, he says.

Today, the credit value can reach R$ 0.80 per kWh generated, depending on the state. In some places, ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) is charged, such as in São Paulo.

The bill approved by the Chamber provides that consumers who install panels up to 12 months after the law comes into force will be able to maintain tax benefits until 2045.

Who has a solar panel does not receive electricity bills?

Not quite. Electricity concessionaires work with the minimum tariff, which is an amount charged for the availability of the conventional structure. The bill that is in progress provides for the regulation of this type of tariff, obliging everyone who produces energy to pay for the use of the network.

Utilities estimate that the reduction in the bill of those who generate energy at home can reach 95%.

However, there is another detail: many of them only charge the account when the value reaches a certain level. THE CPFL Paulista, which is responsible for supplying more than 50% of the interior of São Paulo, for example, only allows the payment of the bill when it reaches R$ 70. If the amount is not reached in the month, it is added to the monthly amount next, and so on.

In practice, the person may go a month or two without paying the bill, but it will have to be paid at some point.

How much does a solar panel cost?

It depends on the equipment’s power generation capacity. Panels that produce more cost more, up to R$1,000 each. But it’s important to remember that the dashboard alone doesn’t do much good. A number of equipment and wires are required for the energy to be used.

A project for a home can vary between R$10,000 and R$20,000, depending on the size of the house and the family’s energy consumption (we have an example in the continuation of this text).

R$ 18 thousand in a house for 4 people

THE Absolar (Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy) estimates that, today, the electricity bill of a family of four in a house of 100 square meters is approximately R$ 300.

The request of UOL, Polo calculated how much it would cost to install the panels in this example.

For the family to have enough energy, eight would be needed panels solar approximately 2.1 meters of lenght. The total cost, including labor and all equipment, would be around R$ 18 thousand.

The estimate is that the energy bill savings can reach 90%. Therefore, the amount paid could be R$20, counting credits that would be generated for the concessionaire.

In the example, the investment would pay off in five or six years, but, according to Polo, the value could be recovered more quickly.

“We have to consider the annual adjustments and the increase in household consumption itself, which would impact more on the traditional bill,” he explains.

When is it worth installing solar panel?

The option for solar energy makes sense when the electricity bill is above R$ 200 — today, an average expenditure of 190 kWh/month —, according to Rodolfo Meyer, CEO of Portal Solar.

“The tariff flags and the cost of traditional energy production are overloading the consumer’s pocket. Therefore, we have a situation in which the solar panel becomes worthwhile even in smaller houses,” he says.

Does system work on cloudy or rainy days?

Experts guarantee that energy is produced when the day is overcast, but on a smaller scale.

The only exception is at night, when there is no sunlight whatsoever. According to the expert in solar energy Newton Koeke, in these cases, the house uses energy from the conventional grid.

How long does the investment take?

Rodrigo Sauaia, executive president of Absolar, estimates that, for a house, the value of the investment will be recovered in up to five years.

What is the lifetime of a solar panel?

The factory warranty is 25 years.

“The trend is that 20 years from now we let us have an update movement of the panels that have been installed now”, explains Meyer. You panels that are “discarded” can be recycled — a movement that the industry is already starting to prepare, according to him.

How much does the labor cost to install a panel?

According to experts heard by the report, the value of labor varies depending on where the panels will be installed—floor, roofs, roofs. However, according to the CEO of Portal Solar, the average can vary between 20% to 30% of the total cost.

Buildings can also install panels solar?

Yes. Of course the amount of panels increases depending on the number of apartments and the energy goal. It can be to supply only showers or just sockets and lamps, for example.

Do you have a disadvantage?

In the assessment of experts heard by the UOL, the main disadvantage is the initial cost.