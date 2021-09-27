How much will Suzane von Richthofen earn for The Girl Who Killed Her Parents? · Rolling Stone

Played by Carla Diaz, Suzane von Richthofen was responsible for the murder of her parents in one of the crimes that most shocked Brazil

After a long wait, The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents, movies about Richthofen case, arrived in the Brazilian Amazon Prime Video catalog on September 24, 2021. After all, Suzane von Richthofen, sentenced to 39 years and six months in prison, earned any money for her productions?

Both movies are based on the true story of Suzane von Richthofen and the brothers christian and Daniel Cravinhos, responsible for the murder of marisia and Manfred Albert von Richthofen, parents of Suzane, on October 31, 2002. According to information from CinePOP, no person portrayed in the films received money for the story to be told.

no one received money for The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents because the productions were based on a public case and case files, that is, without direct connection with those involved in the case that shocked Brazil. carla diaz interpreted Suzane von Richthofen and Leonardo Bittencourt lived Daniel Cravinhos.

With script from Ilana Casoy and Raphael Montes, the films were directed by Mauritius Eça. The script was based on the historical judgment of the Brazilian justice, which had contradictions, twists and lasted more than 65 hours. However, the productions were not well received by critics.

