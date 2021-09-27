“I hope I can stay a long time”

O International accumulated one more positive result at the Brazilian championship last weekend. On Sunday afternoon (26), Colorado received the Bahia, at the Beira-Rio stadium, and won by the score of 2×0, reaching his eighth unbeaten game, keeping an eye on the top finishers and the spot for the 2022 Copa Libertadores da América.

The match in Porto Alegre started to be decided for one pair next standing out in season 2021. At 39 minutes of the first stage, the midfielder Edenilson took a corner and the attacker Yuri Alberto headed 1×0. In the second half, defender Víctor Cuesta crossed to midfielder Rodrigo Dourado, who set the score.

“Edenilson deserves the moment, he works a lot. He was once again called up for the best team in the world, he has a space among the stars. This I speak in recognition of football and its dedication. It’s his great merit“praised the coach Diego Aguirre, which also highlighted the great performance of Yuri Alberto, already projecting an exit in the future.

The 20-year-old reached his 42nd game of the season against Bahia and has 14 goals and three assists. “Yuri is a player with an incredible future. I hope he can stay with us for a long time, but I imagine him in a great team playing at a high level. He scores a lot of goals, works and is a spectacular boy as a person“, commented the Uruguayan.

In the last two months of Aguirre’s work, the International left the uncomfortable 14th place and already appears in the seventh position. With 32 points, Colorado is just one behind Red Bull Bragantino and Corinthians, the last teams in the G-6. O next appointment it will be in front of the leader Atlético-MG, on Saturday (2), at 9 pm, at Mineirão.