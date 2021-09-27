“I spent a day with Warren Buffet. It was the turning point”, says Caio Lewkowicz, from Tarpon Capital

the doginvited to the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, a program aimed at the world of finance, presented by financial educator Fabrício Duarte, is Caio Lewkowicz, portfolio manager and partner at Tarpon Capital, Tarpon’s fund manager.

Graduated in Business Administration, Lewkowicz has already worked in the area of private equity do Pátria, was financial planning manager at Smart Fit and helped found an equity investment manager before returning to Tarpon. In the program, he talks about his experience in the financial market and the real economy and gives tips for those who want to start investing.

Caio Lewkowicz’s family came to Brazil after the end of World War II. Here, everyone brought out their entrepreneurial DNA and set up their own businesses, including your father. This filmmaker “seed” was an inspiration, but he wanted to go his own way.

After the loss of her mother, at age 13, her family experienced financial difficulties and the way they handled their money changed. He believes that having gone through good and bad times in life has made him more concerned about the long term.

“I learned early on that things are cyclical: when everything is going really well, you need to prepare for winter, as things will eventually change,” he says. “And the capital market is very similar: when it’s going really well, you’re more cautious, attentive. In difficult, more volatile moments, you are on the selling end.”

turn of key

While still in college, he did an exchange in Canada. There, p , the investment philosophy of Warren Buffet, one of the biggest investors in the world.

The professor aroused his interest in the subject, but it was a visit to Buffet himself, still as part of the exchange program in 2008, that he discovered that he wanted to be an investor. “We spent a day with him and for me it was a dream. It was the turning point”, recalls Lewkowicz.

When he returned to Brazil, he started working in the financial market. First, in the area of private equity (purchase of shares in companies not listed on a stock exchange). There, he studied the gym sector for a long time and identified a small company, but that was starting with an innovative business, Smart Fit, belonging to the BioRitmo group.

A foot in the real economy

After the acquisition, he left the financial market and started working in the management of Smart Fit. “Seeing how things happen in practice was super rich,” he says. “We injected capital for the business to grow and, today, the company is one of the largest academic networks in the world.”

After the experience, the administrator worked for a year and a half at Tarpon, working with companies listed on the stock exchange. In 2012, at just 25 years of age, he left to help found, with two other partners, an investment management company focused on variable income. “It was a huge learning experience as an investor and as an entrepreneur,” he says.

Lewkowicz left the partnership and returned to Tarpon in 2019, now as portfolio manager, variable income fund manager (equities). Today, the company manages around R$ 7 billion, divided between a 100% focused business on the stock exchange, Tarpon Capital, and three other asset managers private equity.

fund manager

Currently, the administrator works in the two funds managed by Tarpon Capital. The Tarpon GT fund, focused on smaller and less liquid companies on the stock exchange, is no longer open to new contributions to preserve the applied strategy. It has R$1 billion. The Tarpon Wahoo fund, which is still open, focuses mostly on large and medium-sized companies, especially in the healthcare, agribusiness and consumer companies sectors. The manager believes it can grow up to R$4 billion.

At Tarpon, 25% of the capital invested in the funds is from partners and people on the management team. “We are the largest individual investors: up to 90% of our capital is invested here”, he says. “We try not to make mistakes, but if we make mistakes, it will hurt us much more than it does our investors.”

Learnings

For the administrator, those who are starting to invest must always study, have an open mind to change their minds, learn new things and learn from mistakes. “It’s continuous learning where you hit and miss,” he says. He also suggests following the managers’ letters about the macroeconomic scenario, about companies and what is working or not in the financial market.

Also, keep in mind that it’s a long-term journey. “In the short term you might get lucky eventually, but you can’t always be lucky.” Lewkowicz points out that the investor path is not a straight line. “You have the political and economic noises in the short term, so it is necessary to separate them from what is really important: the fundamentals of companies.”

This means, instructs the fund manager, to check if companies have the capacity to grow their profits for a long time, if you are paying a reasonable price for it, as they will evolve over time, trying to take advantage of volatility, when the market exaggerates to one side or the other.

“At a time of volatility, we have to use it to our advantage,” he says. Lewkowicz gives a practical example: today, you make an economic-financial valuation of the company for R$1,000 and it is traded for that amount on the stock exchange. But, if the next day you can buy for R$500, even though you think it’s still worth R$1,000, that’s good, because the asset is cheaper. “In moments of panic there are many opportunities.”

