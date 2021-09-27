‘I thought I had died’, says Susana Vieira on the fight against leukemia | celebrities



Susana Vieira at Altas Horas

Susana Vieira at Altas Horas

TV Globo reproduction

Published 09/26/2021 11:23 AM

São Paulo – Susana Vieira, 79, participated in the program “Altas Horas” this Saturday. During a conversation with Sérginho Groisman and his guests, the actress revealed that she went through difficult times during the covid-19 pandemic. “I went into sadness, depression, loneliness. No family, no kissing, no hugs, no sex, no work, with no prospects ahead, no vaccine…”, she recalled. Back on stage to stage “Uma Shirlei Any”, a show by Miguel Falabella, Susana couldn’t hide her joy at being able to resume work. “I was happy [por poder trabalhar] again, I came out of my shell, my sadness, I started to study the text and remember that I am an actress”, she commented, in a visibly animated tone.

In the midst of this pandemic and resumption scenario, Susana Vieira’s health spoke louder. “I had a big drop in my leukemia lately. I had to do chemotherapy again, four sessions. I thought I had died, but I’m alive, I’m happy! I’m brave as hell, in the sense of courage. I’m standing, and I’m going to be successful,” guaranteed the actress.

Susana’s play premieres in October, at Teatro XP Investimento, in Rio de Janeiro. During the season, all covid-19 prevention protocols will be respected, in addition to being regularly disinfected, the theater will only be occupied up to 50% of capacity, to maintain distance.