‘I thought I was coming for a walk’ · TV News

Marina Ferrari lamented the conflicts of A Fazenda 13 this Monday morning (27). The digital influencer was in the care of animals when she confessed to Erika Schneider that she had no idea that dealing with confinement was so difficult. “I thought I was coming here for a walk,” he said.

The peoas were talking about voting options for the formation of the roça, which will take place on Tuesday night (28). Farmer, the former dancer of Faustão has not yet decided which will be her nomination, as well as the Alagoas also has no idea who will receive her vote.

Erika then started to remember the shacks of the day before and talked about her disagreement with MC Gui. Marina took advantage of the momentum and spoke of other discussions that have already taken place in less than two weeks of the program. “I didn’t think it would be that difficult,” he confessed.

“I thought you were coming for a walk,” she said, laughing. “No, kidding, I knew I would have to play by coming here. But I didn’t imagine it would be that way,” admitted the blogger. The pair also commented that the handling of the animals is quite heavy.

While the two took care of the animals, the sheep eventually escaped and gave Marina work — last week, she admitted that she had never swept a floor. The woman from Alagoas complained about not being able to enter the pool, despite the sunny day, because she was in the bay.

