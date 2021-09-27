IAEA accuses Iran of violating agreement on inspection of nuclear power plants, media reports

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran had denied access to its inspectors, who were trying to provide services related to the security cameras at the Karaj nuclear power plant.

Faced with such a situation, “the director general [da AIEA, Rafael Grossi] stresses that Iran’s decision not to allow the IAEA access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop is contrary to the terms agreed in the Joint Declaration issued on September 12”, quoted by The Times of Israel.

“Between September 20 and 22, Tehran allowed IAEA inspectors to check monitoring and surveillance equipment in identified areas, and to replace storage facilities in all necessary locations in Iran, with the exception of the centrifuge component manufacturing workshop in Iran. TESA Karaj complex,” according to the IAEA statement quoted by Reuters.

This workshop was allegedly the victim of sabotage in June this year, in which one of the IAEA’s four cameras was destroyed. The Islamic Republic, however, did not return the “data storage medium” for this camera, so the agency pointed out in its report this month that it had asked Iran to locate it and provide explanations, since under the agreement , the IAEA should replace the security cameras.

The event takes place amid tense and stalled negotiations to reactivate the Joint Global Action Plan (JCPOA), signed in 2015, which limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing sanctions on the country.

However, this is not the first time the IAEA has had problems with its inspections of Persian nuclear power plants. Earlier this month, the agency in question criticized the Islamic Republic for blocking an investigation into past activities and jeopardizing important monitoring work, possibly complicating efforts to resume negotiations on the nuclear deal.

In its two reports, the IAEA said there was no progress on two main issues: explaining uranium traces found in 2020 in several ancient undeclared sites, and getting urgent access to some monitoring equipment.