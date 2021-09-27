Ibovespa Futuro trades between gains and losses with attention to Evergrande and the domestic scenario; dollar falls

(Artem Peretiatko/ Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa Futuro opens between gains and losses this Monday (27) still with attention focused on the news about the Chinese developer Evergrande, which saw its shares appreciated by 8.05% in Hong Kong despite not having yet manifested itself on the payment of US$83 billion in bonds maturing last Thursday (23).

Also in China, analysts fear that the country’s energy crisis, caused by the tightening of coal supply and emission standards, has caused a retraction in industrial production, with an impact on the general pace of economic activity.

Here, attention is focused on the statements made by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who released a presentation on Sunday (26) with advances in administrative reform, which was approved by a special committee of the Chamber of Deputies, although with a dehydrated text.

In Europe, stocks soar amid elections in Germany, which have left both the SPD, the center-left party, and the CDU, the center-right, with chances of forming a majority in Congress. Germany’s Deputy Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the SPD declared victory in last Sunday’s federal elections (by 25.7% of the vote against 24.1% for the CDU) and said the people had expressed a desire to see a government between social democrats, liberals and greens.

At 9:13 am (Eastern time), the Ibovespa futures contract expiring in October 2021 had a slight drop of 0.29%, to 113,425 points.

Meanwhile, the commercial dollar operates at a low of 0.56% to R$5.313 on purchase and R$5.314 on sale. The dollar futures maturing in October recorded losses of 0.33% to R$5.326.

In the futures market, the DI for January 2022 rises two basis points to 7.15%, DI for January 2023 is up five basis points to 9.01%, DI for January 2025 advances six points- base at 10.09% and DI for January 2027 registers a positive change of seven base points at 10.49%.

Returning abroad, in the United States, the government of Democrat Joe Biden is trying to avoid a “shutdown” of the functioning, and the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, hopes that the project of $1 trillion in infrastructure will be approved this week. The way to avoid the stoppage is to bring the budget until the end of September.

Focus report

Financial market economists once again raised their projections for the growth of the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021, revealed the Focus Report of the Central Bank. From 8.35% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation now stands at 8.45%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.10% to 4.12%.

Regarding the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), projections continued to expand by 5.04% for 2021, but were reduced from 1.63% to 1.57% for 2022.

Estimates for the dollar were R$5.20 in 2021 and increased from R$5.23 to R$5.24 in 2022.

Finally, the projection for the basic interest rate, Selic, remained at 8.25% per year for 2021 and at 8.50% per year for 2022.

corporate radar

Vibra Energy (BRDT3)

Vibra Energia (former BR Distribuidora) and the government of Espírito Santo hired this Friday the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to structure the joint sale of shares in the Espírito Santo Gas Company (ES GÁS), the bank said in a press release.

Created in 2018, ES Gás is a mixed capital company in which Espírito Santo holds 51% of the voting capital and Vibra Energia the other 49%. The Espírito Santo company is responsible for the distribution of piped natural gas in the State, operating in several segments, totaling more than 60 thousand consumer units.

BNDES will coordinate the project, which aims to privatize the company, during all phases, which include studies and economic-financial modeling, public hearing, holding the auction and signing the contract between the public sector and the private partner. “Vibra and the State of Espírito Santo intend, by contracting BNDES, to carry out the privatization process of ES GÁS, with the joint sale of shares in that company, which should bring a new perspective of development of Gas activities in the state, in line with the sector’s new growth initiatives”, said in a statement the commercial director of B2B at Vibra Energia, Bernardo Kos Winik.

Inter Bank (BIDI11) and Stone (NASDAQ: STNE)

Inter and payment means company StoneCo are in talks to extend a current partnership agreement, including a possible merger, said a source familiar with the matter heard by Reuters. Stone bought a minority stake in Banco Inter in June as part of its strategy to attract the bank’s customers to its payment services. The negotiations take place as StoneCo faces a loan loss of R$400 million with a recently launched credit operation.

Find (RENT3)

Localiza informed that the Board of Directors approved the payment of R$ 82.1 million in Interest on Equity (JCP), with payment on November 22nd.

United (LCAM3)

The Unidas already approved R$ 53.5 million in JCP, with payment on October 8th.

Grendene (GRND3)

Grendene, owner of the Grendha, Melissa, Ipanema and Rider brands, informed that it will build a new factory in Crato, Ceará, with investments of R$ 30 million, to expand the production of EVA footwear and components.

Mater Dei Hospital (MATD3)

On Friday, Mater Dei Hospital announced an agreement to buy 50.1% of the data and artificial intelligence company A3Data Consultoria, according to a relevant fact disclosed to the market.

The company “will pay up to R$25.08 million for the secondary acquisition of shares, according to the financial incentive models…and 15 million for the primary acquisition of shares”, said Mater Dei. The operation is in line with the company’s strategy of strengthening its technology structure and increasing the “relevance of alternative compensation models in its business”, stated Mater Dei.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras completed the sale of its 40% stake in the company GásLocal to White Martins, for 60.6 million reais. Of the total estimated value of the sale, BRL 56 million will be paid on this date and BRL 4.6 million within 13 months, from the date of closing the agreement, explained the oil company.

The agreement provides for adjustments in the commercial conditions for the supply of gas by Petrobras, as a member of the Gemini Consortium –formed by the oil company with White Martins and GásLocal–, until the end of 2023, in compliance with the determination of the antitrust agency Cade.

The sale is in line with the company’s strategy, which has been seeking to divest non-essential assets to focus on oil activities in deep and ultra-deep waters in the Campos and Santos basins.

Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3)

Carrefour Brazil predicted this Friday that its cash and carry division Atacadão, the company’s main revenue generator, will have gross sales of R$ 100 billion in 2024, compared to an expectation of R$ 60 billion for this year.

The company stated in a relevant fact to the market that the projections are based on the average growth of 15% per annum of Atacadão between 2017 and 2020. In addition, the 2024 data includes 2020 revenue from the Maxxi cash-and-carry network, whose acquisition is awaiting approval from Cade.

CCR (CCRO3)

Vehicle traffic on CCR’s highways increased by 13.6% annually in the period between September 17th and 23rd.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

Rede D’or asked Cade for permission to increase participation in Qualicorp.

(with Bloomberg, Reuters and Estadão Content)

