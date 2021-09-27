Impasse due to a vacancy in the STF slows down processes and increases the irritation of ministers of the Court with the Senate

BRASILIA — The prolonged impasse in the nomination process of former Federal Attorney General André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) has already had practical effects on the functioning of the Court, which has raised the level of dissatisfaction among ministers with the delay in the Senate in setting the table. Trials stalled because of ties, a frozen collection of cases (those distributed to the former cabinet of Minister Marco Aurélio Mello) and the growth in the stock of actions under the responsibility of each magistrate increased the mobilization for an immediate resolution to fill the 11th vacancy — GLOBO learned that the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, called the head of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), to discuss the matter.

According to interlocutors at the top of the Judiciary, Fux told Pacheco that the functioning of the Court could be hampered by the vacancy of one of the seats. In addition to the president of the Supreme Court, ministers Dias Toffoli, Luís Roberto Barroso and Cármen Lúcia have sought to talk to the Legislative House. President of the CCJ of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) has also been pressured by colleagues and evangelical leaders to unlock the nomination, but has not yet given consistent signs about the response. Last week, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski determined, in the scope of an action presented by senators Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO), that Alcolumbre provide information about the delay.

Marco Aurélio retired on July 12th, inaugurating the period in which the court is lacking. The very next day, Mendonça’s name was announced by President Jair Bolsonaro — the message with the nomination, necessary for formalization, was sent to the Senate on 18 July. The rite stipulates that the chosen one is judged by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), where a vote also takes place, to then be submitted to the House’s plenary. There is no set deadline for scheduling the hearing, therefore, Mendonça is still waiting — among the current members of the Court, the one who waited the longest was Rosa Weber, 29 days. The former attorney general of the Union has been waiting for 70 days.

Before leaving, Marco Aurélio reduced the stock and left a collection of 1,105 shares, the fourth smallest in the Court today — the volume is stopped waiting for the replacement. The absence of the eleventh member also means that more processes reach the other ministers, overloading the regular performance of the cabinets. Today, there are 24,575 shares distributed among the members of the Supreme Court. Marco Aurélio criticizes the Senate’s delay and assesses that the position does not deserve the Supreme Court. For the former Dean of the Court, the obstacle to the name of Mendonça is unjustified, as the nominee fulfills all the necessary requirements to occupy the post in the STF.

— The Supreme is one with eleven, one with ten, one with nine… And another with six ministers, the minimum quorum. The judgments are not the same. It is something that is not good for Brazil, and the hearing of a nominee for the Supreme Court cannot be shelved. The chairman of the commission discredits the mandate when he manipulates the hearing in this way. If I were a voter of Amapá, Alcolumbre would lose my vote – said Marco Aurélio to Globo.

Last week, for example, in the judgment that ruled that the national leaderships of the parties are not liable for debts from regional or municipal boards, the decision was made by a narrow majority of votes, six to four. On the 15th, the analysis of a process on the right of transsexual and transvestite inmates with a female gender identity to choose the prison in which they will serve their sentence ended in a tie, five to five, and had to be stopped. Now, the analysis of the case will only be concluded when the new minister is chosen to compose the Supreme.

The judgment on the inclusion of ISS in the PIS/Cofins calculation basis, a discussion that is closely monitored by the federal government, was also paralyzed by the quorum. At the end of August, when the discussion was already deadlocked, Fux asked to be highlighted and should only resume the case when the post of 11th Supreme Minister is occupied.

Decision on testimony

With the quorum reduced, on Wednesday the plenary will analyze another delicate case: the resource that discusses the format of Bolsonaro’s testimony in the inquiry into alleged political interference in the Federal Police. An appeal from the Attorney General’s Office is under discussion, which seeks to ensure that the president has the prerogative to present his clarifications in writing in the context of the investigation, which opened in April 2020. The inquiry is based on accusations by former minister Sergio Moro.

In the case of the Second Panel of the Supreme Court, where Mendonça will go if approved by the Senate, the lack of a member also has a relevant consequence: with only four members, instead of the usual five, the judgments of criminal cases that end in a tie end for the benefit of the defendants.

According to the internal rules of the Supreme Court, if there is a tie in the analysis of habeas corpus or appeals in criminal actions, the thesis that is more favorable to the defendant wins. The collegiate is responsible for judging cases of Lava-Jato and also has on the list the appeal of senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) on forum in the case of cracks in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio (Alerj).