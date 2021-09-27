In a brawl with Mbappe, Neymar has locker room support

Kylian Mbappé is without support at Paris Saint-Germain after commenting that Neymar does not pass him the ball. The Frenchman’s criticism shown in the broadcast of PSG’s 2-0 victory over Montpellier on Saturday at the Parque dos Príncipes was disapproved not only internally, but also by the team’s organized fans and by the French media.

The Frenchman was caught by the cameras of “Canal+” talking to the defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye shortly after being substituted in the final minutes cursing Neymar, complaining: “It doesn’t pass to me”.

At PSG, Neymar now has support from most of the locker room. One view that has gripped the squad is that Mbappé has been worried about his personal stats and is frustrated after going goalless for the fourth game in a row, this being his worst streak of the year. This after seeing his longed-for transfer to Real Madrid blocked by the Parisian club.

The general assessment at PSG is that Mbappé’s anger with Neymar was punctual. The lack of exchange of passes between the players was never noticed, with the Brazilian being pointed out as responsible for most of Mbappé’s scoring opportunities during the games.

French press defends Neymar

Against Montpellier, the French sports newspaper L’Equipe criticized the duo Neymar and Mbappé for “failing to match” and “running over” during the match. However, the Frenchman’s behavior had the assessment that Mbappe’s attitude was a nonsense tantrum: “If there’s one player that Mbappé can’t claim at PSG, it’s Neymar.”

The newspaper Le Parisien also drew attention to Neymar’s background alongside Mbappé. “If Mbappé is frustrated by not scoring goals, it is also because of losing many chances created by Neymar. It is an excessive criticism”, evaluates the newspaper.

On the television show “Telefoot” aired this Sunday, bixente Lizarazu, commentator and former player of the French national team, criticized Mbappé: “I don’t see the same fluidity in the game between him and Neymar, yes. doesn’t seem to make a point of playing for the team.”

Fans are also next to Neymar

The effort made by Mbappé to go to Real Madrid has not yet been ignored by PSG’s organized supporters. The player continues to be booed in the Parque dos Príncipes while Neymar has the current image of one of the biggest idols of the team.

On Sunday, organized positions were made disapproving of Mbappé’s gesture of irritation with Neymar.

“The irritation of a competitive player is normal. But on the other hand, it’s been 2 years since our club wants to extend your contract and you remain silent. Neymar extended and you didn’t. More than a year running away from the subject. Now is the time. to assume his “responsibilities”, he published “La Source Parisienne”, a group of fans with influence in the club.

“This is no time to put up with your tantrums, Mbappé. Look at PSG and our challenge ahead. Just stop disturbing the environment,” said “PSG’s Collective Ultra.”

