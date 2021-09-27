In a game with goals at the end, América draws against Flamengo at Independência for Brasileirão – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Mourão Panda / America Goals were scored after 40 minutes of the final stage

In a very busy game, América and Flamengo drew 1-1 in a duel in the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship played this Sunday morning (26th), at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte. The match, well disputed, continued 0-0 until the 43 minutes of the final stage, when Michael opened the scoring for the red-black team (listen!). Coelho did not give up and sought a draw at 49, with Alê, head.

Alê’s goal did justice to the score, as America played a good game, created several and chances and never gave up on the match.

In terms of the table, the result was bad for both. América needed the three points to get away from the relegation zone, while Flamengo, who spared several holders, sought to reduce the advantage for the leader Atlético, who tied in the round (0 x 0 with São Paulo).

The match was well played, especially in the first half. Coelho faced the red-black, created chances to score, but didn’t know how to take advantage. Even with a team almost entirely in reserve, the red-black team proposed the game and forced goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli to work several times. Due to the heat, the pace of the match slowed down in the final stage. However, the duel was open in the last minutes, with both teams looking for the goal.

It was America’s fifth match without defeat in the Brasileirão (two wins and three draws). The team has 25 points, in 15th place, and runs the risk of returning to the relegation zone at the end of the round.

Flamengo, who has two games in hand, reached 35 points, in third position.

América returns to the field next Saturday (2/10), against Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal. Flamengo, on the other hand, will face Athletico-PR, on Sunday (3), at Maracanã. Before, the rubro-negro has the decisive commitment against Barcelona-EQU, for the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores.

Datasheet

America 1 x 1 Flemish

America: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon (Alan Ruschel); Lucas Kal, Juninho (Ribamar) and Felipe Azevedo (Rodolfo); Ademir, Zárate (Isaque) and Fabrício Daniel (Alê). Technician: Vagner Mancini

Flamengo: Gabriel Batista; Matheuzinho (Rodinei), Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Renê; Willian Arão (Lazaro), Thiago Maia, Diego (Andreas Pereira); Vitinho (Michael), Bruno Henrique (Kenedy) and Pedro. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Reason: 22nd round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship

Date: Sunday September 26, 2021

Local: Independence, Belo Horizonte

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Goals: Michael (Flemish) at 44′ of the 2nd T and Alê (America) at 49′ of the 2nd T

Yellow card: Ademir (America) and Mathuezinho (Flemish)

