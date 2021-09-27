In a new decree, the government maintains test event projects in Piauí

Photo: Roberta Aline/Cidadeverde.com

The state government issued a new decree this Sunday (26) with exceptional sanitary measures to be adopted from September 27th to October 3rd, 2021, aimed at combating covid-19. Activities involving crowding, the operation of nightclubs and concert halls remain suspended. Read the decree

The measures are valid for both public and private spaces, in a closed or open environment, with or without ticket sales.

Test events

The decree also says that the holding of parties and events may be approved, through test-event projects, in the cultural, sports, agricultural areas, provided that they have been:

a) previously approved by the state and municipal health surveillance;

b) submitted up to 30 days before the start date of the announcement and ticket sales for the event.

According to the decree, bars, restaurants, trailers, snack bars, beach tents and similar establishments, as well as convenience stores and beverage deposits, may only be open for up to 1 hour, and the promotion/holding of parties, events, get-togethers, dancing is prohibited or any activity that generates agglomeration, whether in the establishment or surroundings.

Business

Commerce in general will only be open until 6:00 pm and shopping centers from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The operation of grocery stores, grocery stores, markets, supermarkets, hypermarkets, bakeries and food products must be closed until midnight.

social activities

The decree maintains the limit of 200 people in social, cultural and artistic activities in cinemas, theaters, circuses, auditoriums and event spaces, in open and semi-open environments, observing the minimum distance of 2 meters, with the use of mechanical sound, instrumental or musician performance, as long as they do not generate crowds or allow dancing.

Herlon Moraes

[email protected]