In the Emperor’s Times: Vengeful, Tonico Pin Pilar

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, cornerstone (Gabriela Medvedovski) tries to prevent marriage between Pains (Daphne Bozaski) and Tonic (Alexander Nero). The doctor offers to marry the villain in his sister’s place, but he denies the request.

“But you said you’d rather die than marry me”, he argues. “Forget everything I said, what I did!“, asks the colonel’s daughter Eudorus (Jose Dumont). “Are you sorry, are you?asks Tonico. “I am!“answers the young woman.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Even so, the rival of Dom Pedro II (Selton Melo) doesn’t miss the opportunity to humiliate her. “Oh, Pilar, if you only knew how long I’ve been waiting to hear those words from your mouth. It was more than I could dream. Too bad you took too long to recognize your mistake. Because now I’m the one who doesn’t want to“, starts.

And complete: “I really want you to suffer more than a convict knowing that your little sister will be in my hand for the rest of her life. Eating the bread that the devil kneaded, it’s your fault!”, he says, making Pilar furious. “Your insect! This wedding won’t happen because I won’t let it, I swear! Even if I have to send you to the fifth of hell, you son of a dog!”, returns it.

With information from Gabriel Menezes, from O Globo.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the novel Nos Tempos do Imperador

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band