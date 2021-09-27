Infracommerce makes its biggest acquisition by buying rival Synapcom for R$1.2 billion

THE Infracommerce (IFCM3) communicates to the market its biggest acquisition so far when buying the synapcom, a company with annualized recurring revenue of R$275 million and specialized in the development and operation of projects for e-commerce, with a wide range of technological and operational solutions, more than 60 clients in the portfolio, such as Samsung, Phillips, Hypera (HYPE3), Goodyear and safe harbor (PSSA3).

According to the document released to the market the day before (26), the contract signed by Infracommerce, which operates in the e-commerce sector, for the acquisition of the rival revolves around R$ 1.2 billion, with R$ 773 million paid in cash and BRL 430 million in actions, with the issuance of 27 million Infracommerce papers.

The value of the shares mentioned above represents around 10% of Infracommerce’s capital stock on the present date on a fully diluted basis.

“With the acquisition of Synapcom, Infracommerce has a recurring annual net revenue of R$ 710 million, approximately 3 times the total revenue calculated in the year 2020”, highlights the statement.

Synapcom brings together the expertise needed for the complete digitization journey: from planning to managing e-commerce channels; platform operation to the integration of the digital ecosystem; including best practices in logistics and digital marketing.

Currently, Synapcom has more than 1,200 employees and moves more than 15 million items in its operation.

The conclusion of the deal still depends on the approval of Infracommerce shareholders at the general meeting.

