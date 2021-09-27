Infracommerce share (IFCM3) rises 10% after “transformational” purchase of Synapcom

Infracommerce (Photo: Disclosure/Facebook)

The e-commerce company Infracommerce (IFCM3) announced this Monday the purchase of Synapcom for around R$773 million in cash, four months after having completed an initial public offering (IPO) on the São Paulo stock exchange. At 11:57 am (Brasilia time), IFCM3 assets rose 10.25%, to R$17.75, reflecting the acquisition.

In a relevant fact, Infracommerce stated that the transaction complements its ecosystem of e-commerce solutions for large companies in Brazil and Latin America.

According to the document, Synapcom has annualized recurring revenue of BRL 275 million and the purchase will be paid with an installment in cash and the remainder within 12 months, in addition to the issuance of up to 27 million shares of Infracommerce, corresponding to 10% of the buyer’s capital.

Itaú BBA assesses the agreement as transformational, with several synergies and adding new features and high-quality customers to Infracommerce.

“We believe the acquisition of Synapcom should be transformative for Infracommerce for the following reasons: i) it is a solid consolidation move; while Infracommerce is a leader in full-commerce platform in B2B, Synapcom is a leader in B2C (therefore, it brings not only scale to Infracommerce in B2C, but also strengthens the company’s positioning in the segment)); ii) Synapcom brings complementary solutions (such as faster implementation with marketplaces and loyalty programs), in addition to a solid client portfolio (which increases Infracommerce’s 270 premium clients; iii) the valuation seems reasonable and in line with what it was oriented since the IPO and iv) Infracommerce implemented the entire IPO process much faster than expected and must now focus on the next two steps of its action plan: acceleration and consolidation of operations and B2B data in 2022 and creation of an infrastructure omnichannel with a focus on physical retail until 2023”, point out BBA analysts.

BBA has an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for shares with a target price of R$17.90, which corresponds to a potential upside of 73% compared to Friday’s closing.

