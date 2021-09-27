Instagram pauses creation of ‘kids’ version after reviews | Technology

Instagram announced this Monday (27) that will pause the creation of the “kids” version, aimed at children under 13 years old – minimum age to use the app currently.

Adam Mosseri, head of the social network, wrote on the app’s official blog that building an option for kids “is the right thing to do” to give more control to those responsible, but that he will talk to parents, experts and regulators before continuing.

Mosseri argued that children are already on the internet and that “Instagram Kids” would not be a way to attract new users.

The executive also said that parental control tools aimed at teenagers will continue to be developed and made available in the current version of the application.

The decision was announced weeks after reports by the American newspaper “Wall Street Journal” exposed internal documents from Facebook, owner of Instagram, which would show that the company knew that Instagram affected the way teenagers saw their bodies, leading to obsessions with a pattern. idealized.

The company said that the report failed to show another side of the research, which indicated positive points of the application.

The app also stated that it will motivate its users to not only view content that promotes the archetype of the thin, athletic female body.

“We are working more and more on comparisons and negative body image,” said the platform, which noted that it is studying ways to react when it perceives “that people focus on this type of image.”

