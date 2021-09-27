Interest on overdraft and credit card increases again – News

Revolving credit card interest increased 4.6 points compared to July and reached 336.1% per year in August. The overdraft also rose on the same basis of comparison, although at a slower pace (+0.9 percentage point) and reached 124.9% per year, show data released this Monday (27) by BC (Central Bank).

With the variations, the average interest rate in Brazil had an increase of 1 percentage point last month, at 29.9% per year, the highest level since May 2020, when they were also at 29.9% per year.

In comparison with the same month last year, the increase in the average interest rate paid by Brazilians was 3.3 percentage points. The acceleration of interest rates takes place even at a time when consumer defaults are stable at around 3%.

The increase in credit prices has as a backdrop the monetary tightening conducted by the BC amidst the acceleration of inflation. After opening the year with the Selic at a historic low of 2%, the BC has already raised the rate by 4.25 points from March so far, to the current level of 6.25% per year. In August, the month of data released this morning, the BC had raised basic interest rates by 1 percentage point, to 5.25% per year.

According to BC, the banking spread in the free resources segment remained at 21.7 percentage points, the same level as in July. In general, the total credit stock in Brazil rose 1.5% in August over the previous month, to R$ 4.335 trillion, a result that also incorporates the segment of earmarked resources, with rates stipulated by the government.

As a result, the overall balance of financing in the country now accounts for 52.3% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). From January to August, the expansion of the credit stock was 7.8% and, in 12 months, 15.9%.

