Internet search for burnout increases 122% during pandemic – Mental Health

A survey carried out by the online marketing platform Semrush, between July 2020 and July this year, analyzed the average of internet searches for the main keywords related to mental health

During this period of the Covid-19 pandemic, the terms most searched for by Brazilians are: anxiety, with an average of 338,000 searches, followed by depression, with 277,462, and stress, with 105,500 searches.

The word burnout was highlighted in the study, as it showed an increase of 122%. Related searches such as “burnout syndrome”, “what is burnout” and “burnout symptoms” reached over 155,000 searches.

Emotional exhaustion, difficulty concentrating and inability to relax are some of the symptoms of this disorder.

Professional burnout, known as burnout, was included in the International Classification of Diseases of the WHO (World Health Organization) in 2019.

When recognized as a disease, burnout was described as “a syndrome resulting from chronic stress at work that was not successfully managed” and which is characterized by three elements: “a feeling of exhaustion, cynicism or negative feelings related to their work and reduced professional effectiveness”.

WHO explains that burnout “specifically refers to phenomena related to the professional context and should not be used to describe experiences in other spheres of life”. In other words, they are problems caused by the work routine.

When left untreated, the syndrome can develop into cases of depression, anxiety disorders, in addition to physical illnesses such as hypertension and gastrointestinal disorders.

Semrush’s research also revealed that, among relaxation techniques, the most sought after were meditation (113,192) and mindfulness (52,192).

Mindfulness, or “mindfulness,” is a state of mind in which a person turns his attention to the present. With origins in Buddhism and Eastern traditions, mindfulness arrived in the West as a lay practice used as a complementary treatment for various clinical conditions, such as chronic pain, stress, depression and anxiety. Mindfulness applied to health was developed by the physician Jon Kabat-Zinn in the 1970s, in the United States.

Among the mental health apps, the most sought after by internet users were Psicologia Viva (53,508), Zenklub (24,015), Vittude (13,846), Calm (10,785) and Eurekka (2,169).

