iPhone 13: Face ID stops working if you replace the original screen with third-party parts

In addition to disassembly images and videos, some technicians are also evaluating the fixability of the devices, as it’s very common for them to have to be serviced at some point, but it looks like Apple is making sure users don’t replace the devices. original parts by parallel components.

With the new iPhone 13 hitting the market, many tech enthusiasts are finally able to better assess the devices’ hardware and discover their particularities.

Through a video released by the Phone Repair Guru channel, we found that when replacing the original iPhone 13 screen with another manufacturer’s (which would consequently make the repair cheaper), the device’s Face ID simply ceases to work.

It shows that when you replace the iPhone 13’s microphone, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, everything works as expected. But when you replace your iPhone 13’s screen with a new one, it will say that the screen is not genuine and you lose Face ID support.

The technician explains that there are some workarounds, such as transferring some chips to the new screen, but most workshops don’t do this because it’s “too sophisticated”.

With this type of lock, Apple restricts users to make repairs only at authorized officials, in addition to keeping track of all spare components that are installed on their devices, allowing it to set the price they want and making access to the device difficult. repair.

Do you think Apple should remove this kind of restriction on repairs to their devices?