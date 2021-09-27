IPVA will become more expensive for drivers from 2022

Given the increase in the prices of new and used cars, drivers will have to prepare to pay the Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) next year. This is because the tax is calculated based on the FIPE table, so whoever thinks they are “earning” by having their car valued, in addition to being completely out of the reality of the country’s economic scenario, will still have to spend more to be able to pay the IPVA in 2022.

Increase in car prices

The increase in the price of automobiles is due to a series of factors, such as the devaluation of the real, which ended up making imported components more expensive to buy, in addition, the price of raw material itself was also readjusted, not counting the impact of the tax in some states, such as in the case of São Paulo, due to the increase in ICMS.

In addition, it is necessary to mention the period of isolation due to the pandemic, which caused as a result, the stoppage of the manufacture of cars as well as the components for their manufacture, which with the reopening of the market, brought a retracted demand, where we have high demand for low supply, which causes the price of vehicles to increase.

And as a consequence, this demand greater than the available products inflamed the used and used vehicle market, as those who cannot buy a zero car have opted for used vehicles, which as a consequence ends up raising their price.

Thus, we find a scenario of vehicles with exorbitant prices for both new and used cars, and as a reflection, in addition to the devaluation of the real, we will have more expensive taxes to pay next year.

IPVA will be more expensive next year

Data from FIPE (Institute for Economic Research), between the months of February 2020 and July 2021, we had the following highs:

New vehicles — 19.9% ​​increase in 17 months;

Used Cars — Up 24.4% in 17 months (regardless of year or model).

As a result, as there is an increase in the prices of vehicles at FIPE, there is an increase in the payment of IPVA, given that FIPE is used as the basis for calculating the tax.

As a general rule, the tax is charged based on 4% of FIPE’s sales value, however, there are states that charge average amounts between R$ 2% and 3.75% of the same.

IPVA value

To calculate the amount to be paid for IPVA, the driver must have the vehicle model and year of manufacture in hand, as well as the tax rate in the state. Drivers can access the FIPE table veiculos.fipe.org.br website to check the value of the car.

First, access the website veiculos.fipe.org.br; At the bottom of the page click on “CONSULTATION OF SMALL CARS AND SMALL UTILITIES”; Click on the “Type or select the vehicle’s brand” field; Click on the “Type or select the vehicle model” field; Click on the “”Type or select the vehicle model year” field; Click “Search” me and you’ll see the current value of your vehicle.

Remember that the FIPE table is corrected monthly, so it is recommended that you always check the value over the course of the month. So, just calculate the value of your car times your state’s tax rate to know the amount you will have to pay IPVA in 2022.