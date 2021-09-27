Iron ore rises above 700 yuan tons in Dalian stock exchange

The futures contracts of iron ore China advanced for the third consecutive session on Monday, rising more than 5% above the key level of 700 yuan, while rebar from steel and hot-rolled coils rose amid production controls due to power cuts.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for January delivery rose 5.3% to 715 yuan ($110.57) per tonne in morning trading and closed higher at 3.5 %, to 703 yuan per ton.

Iron ore futures contracts from Singapore rose 1.7% to 120.35 dollars per ton.

Spot iron ore prices with 62% grade for delivery to China rose 4.5 dollars, to 117.5 dollars a ton on Monday, according to the SteelHome consultancy.

Analysts at GF Futures, however, said the gains in steelmaking ingredient prices were a recovery from previous losses, but are not sustainable as demand at mills continued to slacken.

Prices for steel rebar and hot-rolled coils on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also rose due to production restrictions, as major steel-producing regions are restricting energy use.

Jiangsu province in the east, one of the largest rebar producers, carried out inspections in companies with annual energy consumption of more than 50,000 tons of standard coal this month.

Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, closed up 0.6% to 5,592 yuan a ton.

Coking coal futures in Dalian were down 0.2% to 2,854 yuan a ton, and coke closed down 3.4% to 3,174 yuan.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai exchange plunged 4.3% to 20,415 yuan a ton.