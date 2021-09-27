It’s a record! Fall Guys Joins Guinness as Most Downloaded Game in PS Plus History

Online scavenger hunts were a success at launch

Fall Guys was released in August of last year and was a resounding success. In its early days of release, the game has been downloaded millions of times on both PC and PlayStation. So much so that it became the game most downloaded in PS Plus history already in the first weeks and now it was recognized by Guinness.

The ad came through a tweet from the company itself. mediatonic, the game’s developer, celebrating the historic achievement. The feat will be included in the 2022 edition of the Guinness World Record. Gymkhana multiplayer arrived at the height of the pandemic, when millions of gamers still did not leave their homes and there is no denying that it was a good moment for the game.

Mediatonic disclosed that the Steam version of Fall Guys has sold over 11 million copies in the first four months of release, as well as registered 8 million players on PlayStation 4 in less than a month. Impressive numbers, especially when it comes to an indie game.

Fall Guys was named in five different categories at the BAFTA Awards, taking two of the five Golden Joystick nominations. During The Game Awards 2020, the game was nominated in four categories and took one of them, in addition to being awarded “Best Independent Game” and “Best Multiplayer Game” in the PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards.



Very colorful and even childlike, the game captivated audiences of various ages. It was widely publicized by streamers in the first few months, which helped a lot in promoting the game, even breaking records on Twitch in the first few weeks after the release.

The game gained so much notoriety that it partnered with other studios to bring crossovers with several super-known characters such as Sonic The Hedgehog, Doom, Bomberman, Ratchet & Clank, Half-Life (Alyx and Gordon Headcrab), Portal, among many others.

Despite the gigantic success, the game became repetitive after a few hours of playing for having few different stages and scavenger hunts. This was fixed with the arrival of the seasons. The game is currently in its fifth season with a forest theme.



Fall Guys is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and, according to the developer, it should arrive for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch later this year.

