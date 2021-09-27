Janaína Paschoal surprises by revealing the reason for the end of Manhattan Connection; TV Cultura reacts

The program Manhattan Connection comes to an end this Sunday (26). The decision was announced by TV Culture this week, through a note sent to the press.

In the statement, the broadcaster said that “by mutual agreement, TV Cultura and Blend Negócios Divulgação e Editoração Ltda., the company responsible for the production and licensing of Manhattan Connection rights, decided not to continue the program.”.

the state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PSL/SP), however, claimed on her Twitter that the version presented by the channel was due to the criticism she made of the governor João Doria (PSDB), during a recent participation in the program.

In a statement, TV Cultura, which is maintained by the Padre Anchieta Foundation, an agency linked to the state government, said that the deputy’s statements are “absolutely unfounded” and stated that the interview has no bearing on the decision to close the attraction.

“The negotiations for the termination of the contract were prior to the date of recording and airing of the last edition of the program“, said the channel.

On the occasion, Janaína criticized Doria when talking about the government’s health policy. “The governor closed the emergency rooms in the State of São Paulo. Here we don’t talk about why the press has an agenda“, she fired, which also detonated TV Cultura.

“A journalist from your network said that I was spreading fake news when I answered a tweet from the governor saying he was going to start vaccinating 3-year-olds with CoronaVac. I asked to present the studies. There was a study, done by the industry that sells the vaccine. I didn’t spread fake news”, he stated.

Check out the full TV Cultura note:

“TV Cultura clarifies that the recent statements by Congresswoman Janaina Paschoal, who went public saying that the station will no longer air Manhattan Connection due to her participation in last Wednesday’s program (22/9).

The negotiations for the termination of the contract, in agreement with Blend Negócios Divulgação e Editoração Ltda., the company responsible for the production and licensing of the Manhattan Connection rights, were prior to the recording and airing date of the last edition of the program.

TV Cultura reaffirms its commitment to plural and independent journalism, which has been valuing democracy and diversity of opinion for over 50 years.”

You can give any excuse you want! But the truth is that they are going to close the Manhattan Connection, because I criticized the Governor and the journalists, correctly, did not edit the program! My solidarity with the entire team! Take a good look at who threatens Democracy in Brazil! Absurd! — Janaina Paschoal (@JanainaDoBrasil) September 25, 2021

Will the Press defend independent journalism on TV Cultura? It is important to highlight that the criticisms of the Governor were made by one of the interviewees. The interviewers did not corroborate, they simply respected freedom of expression. Amazing silence… — Janaina Paschoal (@JanainaDoBrasil) September 25, 2021