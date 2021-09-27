Joelma scares fans by revealing blood problem

joelma was on stage at Altas Horas this weekend and reported on the difficulties he faced during the period he had Covid-19. The singer, who was diagnosed twice with the disease, said she had been suffering from shortness of breath for more than a year, had consulted six different doctors and none of them could discover the cause.

However, the answer appeared just over a month and left the famous surprise:

“I swelled up and completely lost energy, I couldn’t do anything. Then I went to hemotherapy, in which you take the blood and apply it to the muscle, and I noticed that my blood was not a normal color. And they were having trouble drawing my blood. The person would not be able to take it that easy”.

“Then I found out that my blood was clotting, look at the danger! So, now I’m undergoing treatment”, completed.

The singer even saw her name end up on gossip sites because of a supported affair with a model farmer. This week, Joelma commented on the rumors and stated that it was all just a marketing action to promote his new music video.

“Guys, I’m not dating. I’m single, please guys, I’m single. The wedding was in the video, the romance was in the video, I’m single, let me know”, he declared.

About the fact that he liked and commented on some of the boy’s posts, Ximbinha’s ex-wife said the following: “That was marketing there, guys”.

Finally, the artist explained that her initial idea was to put an actress to act with the heartthrob in the music video, but ended up with the task due to pressure from her director.

“I didn’t want to do the scenes, just sing. I wanted to put a couple of actors to do the story, but nobody accepted. My director said: ‘no, it has to be you‘”, shot.

The rumor started after the famous one was spotted with the boy. According to the Extra newspaper, farmer Ewerton Martins had already been seen walking with the artist on other occasions.

The two were seen in São Paulo, on the same day that the singer shared a video on social networks in which she appears having dinner with him.

Joelma and Ewerton even exchanged likes and comments on photos on social networks, leaving the singer’s fans even more excited about a possible love affair between them.