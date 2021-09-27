Journalist Anderson Cooper says he doesn’t want to leave a fortune to his son | World

Journalist and presenter Anderson Cooper, who works for the television network CNN, has said he does not intend to leave a “pot of gold” inheritance for his one-year-old son, Wyatt Morgan.

“I don’t believe in passing on large amounts of money,” said the journalist. “I’m not very interested in money, but I don’t intend to have some kind of pot of gold for my son.”

“I’m going to follow what my parents said: ‘College will pay, and then you have to move on,”” said Cooper, who earns about $12 million from CNN alone, according to Yahoo Finance.

Cooper participated in the “Morning Meeting” podcast to talk about his new book, “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” (“Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty”, in free translation), which tells his family history.

The presenter is the son of Gloria Vanderbilt, socialite and model who died in 2019, aged 95, and had already said in 2014 that he thought inheritance was a “curse” (see below).

Gloria was born into one of the wealthiest families in the United States, according to Insider magazine, as she was the great granddaughter of Commodore Cornelius Vanderbilt, who made his fortune building a railroad empire.

Then she built a fashion empire that made $100 million a year, according to “Forbes” magazine.

Wyatt Morgan was born of a surrogate last year and is the only child of Cooper, who had him with her ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani.

Cooper stated in the interview that the book is “a letter to my son”. “It’s a book I never thought I’d write. In many ways, it’s a family that I’ve really tried to distance myself from for most of my life.”

‘I think it’s a curse’

Before his mother died, Cooper was already critical of the possibility of receiving an inheritance. He said in 2014 on “The Howard Stern Show”:

“I don’t believe in inheriting money. I think it’s a curse,” said the journalist. “From when I was growing up, if I felt there was a ‘pot of gold’ waiting for me, I don’t know if I would have been so motivated.”

