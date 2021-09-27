Juliette gets emotional in ‘Visiting the Past’ with testimonies and surprise from Sandy | Sunday with Huck

The fag is dick! And the emotion was strong for Juliette at the Sunday with Huck this Sunday, 9/26. After discovering it was in the “visiting the past“, the singer burst into tears when entering the scenario that reproduced a house in which she lived twice as a child, in the Pedregal neighborhood, in Campina Grande. “My people, it’s the same!”, she said, crying.
Juliette can’t hold back the emotion and cries in ‘Visitando o Passado’, from ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo
And the surprises didn’t stop there! Juliette received an invitation to sing with Sandy and suddenly she herself appeared on stage for an incredible duet of “The Four Seasons”.
Sandy and Juliette sing together on ‘Domingão com Huck’
“My God, never in my life did I expect this! I wasn’t even prepared and I cried there,” said Ju.
“You’re rocking! You parachuted here and you’re already a wonderful singer!”, praised Sandy
Juliette flashed next to Sandy! What an amazing duet was that, ‘Domingão com Huck’? — Photo: Globe
The new duo was acclaimed on the networks by the public, who were in love and delighted with this feat.:
Internet users freaked out from Juliette and Sandy’s feat on stage at ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Playback / Internet
TESTIMONIALS IN VISITING THE PAST
In addition to the memories of the first house that Dona Fátima, her mother, managed to buy, “Pitica” also received testimonials from some special people, including her father.
“Juliette, in the time we lived in that house, we were father and son, mother and brother. We suffered in that house, we had joys and sorrows. But what you are today, you leave us very calm, happy to have a daughter like you. But I hope we’ll be together soon so we can talk better and understand each other. We’ve already understood, but we have to talk”.
Juliette’s father sends her a video statement on ‘Visiting the Past’ — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
“Lately he’s getting less ‘thick skin’. He’s very tough, he’s always been with all of us. With me it was even more because I challenged him more, the boys bowed their heads, but not me. ‘It’s not right, it’s unfair’ , I was the one who was the toughest with him. But always with a lot of affection and respect,” she said, about her relationship with her father.
Juliette also received other messages that moved and surprised her, such as Thiago, the Palhaço Faísca, for whom she had a platonic passion in her adolescence. It was her friend Veronica who handed it over: “Do you remember when you fell in love with a clown dressed as a woman?”, she asked.
“You see what life as a clown is like: I had a girlfriend and I didn’t know it?”, said Thiago, Faísca’s interpreter.
Thiago Leifert also brought Juliette to tears with his words: “Ju, you know where you came from, everything you’ve been through. You know where your roots are and you never hid it from anyone. That’s why I have zero concern for you .