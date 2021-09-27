Juventude seizes set pieces, makes 3-0 and leaves Santos in crisis – 26/09/2021

Without threatening with the ball rolling, Juventude was efficient in the set ball to beat Santos 3-0 at Alfredo Jaconi. The home team had an afternoon (25) inspired by Guilherme Castilho to win the 22nd round of the Brasileirão.

The midfielder, who still left his goal at the end of the match, was the highlight of the match. Responsible for the free kicks, he was the waiter for the goals of Ricardo Bueno, at the end of the first half, and Dawhan, at the beginning of the second.

With the victory, the team from Caxias do Sul ends six matches without a win, still surpasses Alvinegro and occupies the 14th position, with 26 points gained. The club from São Paulo reaches the eighth game without winning the competition and gets even closer to the relegation zone, being in 16th place, with 24 points added. The team may still fall into the relegation zone in case Grêmio wins today, against Athletico-PR, at 20:30.

The two teams return to the field next Sunday (3), at 18:15, for the 23rd round of the tournament. While Peixe plays in Vila Belmiro against Fluminense, the team from Rio Grande do Sul goes to Allianz Parque to face Palmeiras.

Who did well: Guilherme Castilho

Juventude had problems creating chances with the ball rolling, but the midfielder made up for it with a set ball. In two free kicks, the player secured the two assists for the home team’s first goals this afternoon. To top it off, he noted his at the end.

Who was wrong: Camacho

When he arrived at Santos, requested by Diniz, Camacho quickly became the first-place holder. However, the steering wheel has not been repeating its good performances lately. In the scheme with three defenders set up by Carille, the player helped little in the creation of plays and did not appear on the field.

one chance one goal

The two teams played a game with many touches, but without great plays in the first stage. Santos managed to finish and, therefore, was better from the start to the stop for hydration, 30 minutes into the first stage. From inside the area, Léo Baptistão had a header that went very close to the goal and Marinho also scared the defense with a low kick from the right. In addition, Jean Mota, from outside, hit a kick that went over the bar.

Coach Marquinhos Santos seems to have made the most of the break and talked a lot with his team. After that, Papo came back better and stayed with the ball longer, but continued without any goal submission, until he scored the goal the first time he hit the goal.

Ricardo Bueno, one of the most involved in the conversation during the break, was the one who opened the scoring. The center forward climbed higher than the Santos defense in Guilherme Castilho’s free kick, in the 44th minute, and shook Alfredo Jaconi’s net.

head over, once again

Juventude returned more nervous from the locker room and three players were yellowed in the first ten minutes. On the other hand, the greater excitement earned the team the second goal, again in set pieces.

Stir in Santos

Carille made two changes at 15: he left Jean Mota for Pirani and gave up on the three defenders, pulling Boza in for Tardelli’s entry into the attack. But he didn’t even have time to see what the coach wanted, because on 18 minutes, Dawhan expanded. Castilho, in another set-piece play — this time in a corner — hit the measure for the midfielder who headed into the back of the net.

Santos grows, but Youth expands

Far behind the scoreboard, Alvinegro went all out and got better again. Sanchéz, at 27, finished well after a pass from Marinho. Then the midfielder was disarmed by the right and Tardelli who got the conclusion. Finally, at 37, Marinho managed to take advantage of a spare and scared goalkeeper Douglas.

The third to close the account

But all this was in vain. In a relegation of Juventude, the home team’s third goal. Castilho received a pass from Capixaba at the entrance to the area and, completely isolated, played to the back of the net when goalkeeper João Paulo left.

birthday without party

On the day he turned 48 years old, coach Fábio Carille was not presented with his first victory at Santos. Worse than that, he saw his team concede, for the first time in his term, two or more goals. He also without commemorating even one goal ahead of the club, which is dangerously approaching the relegation zone, being in 16th place.

In the four matches with Carille, Peixe hasn’t hit the net yet. In this game, the coach decided to bet on a formation with two midfielders and two attackers. Some good opportunities even appeared in the first half, but the defensive sector failed again in the area ball, something that haunts the team in the last two seasons.

Datasheet

YOUTH 3 x 0 SAINTS

Date: 26/09/2021

Local: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS);

Hour: 4 pm (from Brasília);

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO);

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE);

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB).

Goals: Ricardo Bueno, at 45′ of the first half, Dawhan, at 18′ and Guilherme Castilho, at 38′ of the second half, for Juventude.

Yellow cards: Vitor Mendes, William Matheus, Smile (JUV).

Youth: Douglas; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes (Didi), Quintero and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson, Guilherme Castilho (Ricardinho) and Wescley (Capixaba); Sorriso (Chico) and Ricardo Bueno (Roberson). Technician: Marquinhos Santos.

saints: John Paul; Danilo Boza (Tardelli), Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Pará, Camacho, Jean Mota (Pirani), Carlos Sánchez (Lucas Braga) and Felipe Jonatan (Moraes); Marinho and Léo Baptistão. Technician: Fabio Carille.