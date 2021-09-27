Juventus suffered in the end, but beat Sampdoria 3-2 at home and rocked their second straight win

After the turmoil, the youth seems to be finding the path of victories in the Grade A. Playing this Sunday (26) inside the Allianz Stadium, Vecchia Signora won 3-2 to Sampdoria and packed another triumph in matches for the Italian, breathing on the leaderboard.

The Turin team’s goals were scored by Paulo Dybala, Leonardo Bonucci and Manuel Locatelli. Maya Yoshida and Antonio Candreva cashed for visitors.

Even though it has not been able to present the great football of past seasons, the giant from Turin is already showing signs that it is on the way to being a solid and competitive team, especially after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Determined to assert the field command and the support of the fans, Massimiliano Allegri’s team had an inspired Dybala to make Samp’s defense hell.

And it was with the Argentine’s great goal that the Allianz Stadium team opened the scoreboard after 10 of the first half.

Juve’s victory, however, went through the power to reinvent itself on the field. The reason? A muscle injury that took Dybala off the field halfway through the opening stage, with the player running off the field in tears.

After feeling the blow of the absence of their shirt 10, the Turin team had the chance to expand when Murru hit the ball with his hand inside the area.

It was up to the experienced Bonucci to put the ball in the lime mark and then into the back of the net, in Juventus’ second goal.

The good advantage was short-lived. Even before the break, Quagliarella found a pass for Yoshida to score with an aerial ball and cash to Sampdoria.

Determined to get the recovery on the scoreboard to tie the game, Roberto D’Aversa’s team didn’t count on a nonsense from the defense line, which blundered on the ball and handed it to Kulusevski, who found the pass for Locatelli to kick and expand the scoreboard for the owners of the house.

D’Aversa bets for the second half, Damsgaard and Adrien Silva brought the team to life and worked well to involve the Juventus defense. It was in one of these attacks that a precious pass appeared for the ‘endless’ Candreva to fill his foot and cash.

Championship situation

After the turbulent start, Juventus packs the second victory in a row for Serie A and reaches 8 points in six games played, momentarily rising to 9th position in the table.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, parks in the five points in six rounds, in 14th place.

The guy: Dybala

While on the field, Paulo Dybala left his name as THE GUY of the confrontation. The most active offensive figure at Vecchia Signora, the Argentine created chances and was awarded after 10 minutes with the goal that opened the scoring in the match.

He ended up being replaced in the first half with a muscle injury.

Bad: Samp’s Defense

Just as Juventus was trying to recover in search of a tie at the beginning of the second half, Sampdoria’s defensive line curled at the ball and gave it free to Kulusevski to roll to Locatelli’s beat, who scored the third for to Vecchia Signora.

upcoming games

After the match this Sunday, Juventus returns to the field next Wednesday (29th) for the confrontation against the Chelsea, by the group stage of the Champions League. The next appointment for the Italian is scheduled for Saturday (02), in the derby against the Turin.

Sampdoria returns to the pitch on Sunday (3rd) to face the Udinese inside Luigi Ferraris Stadium, again by Serie A.

Datasheet

JUVENTUS 3 X 2 SAMPDORIA

GOALS: Paulo Dybala (10′), Leonardo Bonucci (43′) and Manuel Locatelli (57′) for Juventus; Maya Yoshida (44′) and Antonio Candreva (83′) for Sampdoria

Youth: Perin; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt and Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli, Chiesa (Chiellini) and Bernardeschi (Chiellini); Morata and Dybala (Kulusevski). TECHNICIAN: Massimiliano Allegri

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley and Murru (Augello); Thorsby, Ekdal (Adrien Silva), Depaoli (Damsgaard) and Candreva; Quagliarella and Caputo (Torregrossa). TECHNICIAN: Roberto D’Aversa