Karen Jonz leaves Serginho Groisman surprised when she talks about vaginas on Globo

karen jonz got the talk in the broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics by the Group Globe. The famous, then, participated in the High hours, in this saturday (25), and highlighted the discussions that the term “snooper”, used by her in the coverage, caused.

The four-time world skate champion reflected on the “embarrassment” in relation to the term “vagina”. The commentator’s outburst came when she recalled the episode that went viral during the debut of skateboarding at the Olympic Games.

“I think it ended up bringing important discussions, like this one about why we don’t say it (the name), or why a vagina scares so much? An imposing vagina. Why speak the name?”, asked Karen Jonz.

The skater also stated: “When we say other bad words, it’s normal and when we talk about the female organ it ends up being so scary or funny. Because it’s funny?”.

On the show, Karen’s daughter Sky also stole the show. This occurred at the end of Altas Horas, during a surprise appearance alongside Lucas Silveira, the skater’s husband. The girl showed the “little window” after losing a baby tooth, played the cornet and harmonica.

The commentator even opened up about her motivations. “I wrote here [no skate]… I had already written ‘insert your brand here’, because I think skateboarding has now taken on new proportions of exposure and girls are the protagonists of this Olympics”, he said.

“There has been a category that has been around for a long time now and is a little left out. Many events end up not placing the female category. You get there and there’s only the male. There are a lot of excellent skaters, no sponsorship and no support whatsoever.“he commented.

Karen completed: “Of course, now, the select group that went to the Olympics has more visibility and support, but female skateboarding is very big, there are many girls with potential and without any kind of support. It’s not a complaint, but it’s a statement and it’s something we need to talk about so that this is seen and that we can somehow change. I care about the category as a whole”.