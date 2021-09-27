Kate Moss’s sister rebuts criticism and vents about sex

Katie Moss’ sister, model Lottie Moss, has vented the criticism she receives for having an account on the adult content site for subscribers, OnlyFans.

With more than 382,000 followers on Instagram, the British woman said that many are still prejudiced against people who have an account on the platform and also when talking about sex.

Katie Moss’s sister talks about the OnlyFans account Image: Reproduction/Instagram

I’m at Onlyfans and I feel there is a stigma of disgust and repulsion [com a plataforma], but sex is great. Sex is fun and light and a great topic for conversation. Everyone has sex, so why should it be a cause for shame?, added Lottie.

When talking about sex, the model revealed that she does it daily and compared the practice to brushing her teeth, for the tabloid “The Sun”. For talking so openly about sex and posting sexy photos on social media, Lottie also told the British newspaper that she was fired from a modeling agency for her behavior considered inappropriate.

And the game turned after she blew up on OnlyFans and the companies that fired her went after her.

“It’s funny because I got fired for joining OnlyFans and then they invited me back. I thought, ‘Yes, if you beg me I’ll come back. Why not?’ . In five years people will be very sorry for being against it. And, at that time, Only Fans models will be on the cover of Vogue”, he concluded.