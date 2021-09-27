Know when your city will have 5G coverage

Last Friday (24), the board of directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the general rules for the implementation of 5G in Brazil and set the technology auction date for November 4th.

At the extraordinary meeting, the latest adjustments for the bidding of the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz radio frequencies were discussed. This will be the largest auction ever held by the institution.

Anatel sets 5G auction for November 4th. Credits: Dilok Klaisataporn/Shutterstock

The decision provides that the operators involved will start offering the 5G signal by July 31, 2022. The stipulated deadlines are as follows:

5G available in Brazilian capitals until July 31, 2022;

In cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants until July 31, 2025;

In municipalities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants until July 31, 2026;

Cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants by July 31, 2027;

While in those with more than 30 thousand inhabitants until July 31, 2028.

According to the Minister of Communications, Fábio Farias, the government estimates that by the end of the year some cities will already receive 5G coverage.

During the meeting, Anatel’s board stated that the School Connectivity Administrator Entity (EACE) – a body that will be created with officials from the Ministries of Education and Communications – should monitor the obligation of operators to provide internet for the country’s public schools.

The notice process started on November 12, 2020, when forwarded for deliberation by the Board of Directors. On February 25, 2021, the proposal was approved by the board and then forwarded to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) – which approved its approval with seven votes in favor on August 25, 2021.

Role of operators

Telephone operators that buy radio frequencies must follow a series of requirements. The bidders of 3.5 GHz frequencies, for example, will be responsible for creating the federal government’s private 5G network that will be used by public agencies, however, Anatel has extended the deadline for the feat.

In addition, the operators responsible for this frequency, which will be the most popular as it is the most used in the world and which directly affects the end consumer, must also:

Expand 13 thousand kilometers of fiber optic cables in the riverbeds of the Northern region;

Change the 3.5 GHz band that is responsible for TV transmission via satellite dish, migrating users to Ku band and distributing conversion kits.

The rest of all operators participating in the 5G auction must invest in installing a 4G network in municipalities with more than 600 inhabitants, expand coverage on the country’s roads and encourage mandatory national roaming.

5G networks work via radio frequency, just like previous generations. So, what changes from new to old technology is basically the covered spectrum which, in the case of 5G, is significantly larger. That’s why it will be possible to have a higher speed, with lower latency and greater coverage.

Around here, the 5G plans include, from 2022, the functioning of the technology in a hybrid way: a mix between standalone 5G (which does not depend on 4G technology) and 4G.

